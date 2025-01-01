4th Utility broadband deals

Why choose 4th Utility broadband for your Internet?

4th Utility is a valuable option for customers who are within its coverage. It’s always a good idea to make sure you know all the details of a provider before switching, so let’s take a closer look at 4th Utility’s broadband offering.

What speeds are offered by 4th Utility?

The fastest internet speeds offered by 4th Utility are upwards of 900Mbps, which is ideal if you have multiple devices streaming content at the same time, or if you require a seamless connection for online gaming.

At the other end of the range, 4th Utility offers a broadband deal of 30Mbps, which is suitable if you only need basic access to the internet. However, since it’s still a full fibre connection, you get to keep the excellent reliability that this type of broadband offers. This package is also its cheapest deal, but you won’t benefit from the free activation.

Does 4th Utility do mid-contract price rises?

If you sign up for a 12-month or 24-month contract with 4th Utility, the monthly price will rise every March by £3. This is in line with what most of the big providers do.

If you sign up for a 30-day monthly rolling contract, this increase will also take place, but at least you have the flexibility of ending the contract as long as you give 30 days’ notice.