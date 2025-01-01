4th Utility broadband deals
Who is 4th Utility broadband?
4th Utility is an alternative broadband network founded in 2014 that offers full fibre internet (also called FTTP) through the CityFibre network, which is available to over four million UK homes. It also runs its own independent full fibre network to a small number of locations across the country.
All 4th Utility broadband deals are 100% full fibre, meaning you can rely on a consistently fast connection, regardless of your location.
Key features of 4th Utility
Reliable full fibre broadband with equal download and upload speeds of up to 900Mbps
12-month and 24-month contract options, as well as 30-day rolling packages
Unlimited broadband and the ability to connect to an unlimited number of devices
Wide range of speeds available, giving you the most choice
Referral scheme that gives you a £25 Amazon voucher if a friend signs up
Why choose 4th Utility broadband for your Internet?
4th Utility is a valuable option for customers who are within its coverage. It’s always a good idea to make sure you know all the details of a provider before switching, so let’s take a closer look at 4th Utility’s broadband offering.
What speeds are offered by 4th Utility?
The fastest internet speeds offered by 4th Utility are upwards of 900Mbps, which is ideal if you have multiple devices streaming content at the same time, or if you require a seamless connection for online gaming.
At the other end of the range, 4th Utility offers a broadband deal of 30Mbps, which is suitable if you only need basic access to the internet. However, since it’s still a full fibre connection, you get to keep the excellent reliability that this type of broadband offers. This package is also its cheapest deal, but you won’t benefit from the free activation.
Does 4th Utility do mid-contract price rises?
If you sign up for a 12-month or 24-month contract with 4th Utility, the monthly price will rise every March by £3. This is in line with what most of the big providers do.
If you sign up for a 30-day monthly rolling contract, this increase will also take place, but at least you have the flexibility of ending the contract as long as you give 30 days’ notice.
Does 4th Utility broadband offer deals for people on Universal Credit?
It does. If you’re eligible to get your internet on a broadband social tariff, or if you live in a building that qualifies for social broadband, 4th Utility can help.
The provider has its own social tariff that you can sign up for if you’re on Universal Credit, Jobseekers Allowance, Income Support, or Pension Credit. You won’t have to provide any supporting documentation, but eligibility checks still apply.
What types of 4th Utility broadband packages can I get?
4th Utility broadband deals are divided into categories based on speed. Here’s the full range of speeds you may see when comparing 4th Utility deals:
- 900Mbps: perfect for uploading video or online gaming
- 500Mbps: ideal for streaming video and working from home with heavy files
- 250Mbps: ideal for multiple streamers or student households
- 100Mbps: great for everyday use
- 50Mbps: ideal for the occasional browsing or shopping
- 30Mbps: suitable for basic internet access
All of their plans come with unlimited data usage and (aside from the 30Mbps deal) free installation and activation.
What contract lengths are available with 4th Utility broadband?
The best 4th Utility broadband deals are the 12-month and 24-month contracts, since you’ll save more money over the course of the contract than you will with a rolling contract.
On the other hand, 4th Utility broadband offers 30-day rolling contracts, which provide more flexibility if you need to end your contract at short notice. There’s zero commitment, and you can cancel at any time, but the trade-off is that they cost more per month. Make sure you compare options and decide what’s right for your household.
Do 4th Utility broadband deals include home phone rental?
Since the network is 100% full fibre, a traditional landline isn’t required. This means that all 4th Utility deals don’t have an extra line rental charge on top.
Full fibre broadband doesn’t rely on the old copper wiring, so you’ll have to look for a VoIP digital phone service if you want a landline, but the good news is that digital phone calls tend to be more reliable anyway.
How does 4th Utility broadband compare to bigger broadband providers?
4th Utility has an ‘Excellent’ rating of 4.3 out of 5 on Trustpilot as of February 2025, indicating that customers are pleased with their broadband service.
Compare this with other, larger internet providers like Virgin Media, which currently has a rating of 1.4 out of 5, or Sky, which is currently sitting at 1.3 out of 5.
What areas of the UK does 4th Utility broadband cover?
4th Utility full fibre is available through the CityFibre, the largest alternative broadband network in the UK (one that doesn’t rely on Openreach or Virgin Media). This is now available to over four million properties all over the country.
However, 4th Utility also runs its own fully independent network, bringing ultrafast broadband to areas that Openreach doesn’t yet serve. At the moment, it appears that their coverage centres around urban areas like London, Birmingham, and Manchester.
A quick, simple way to find out whether 4th Utility’s full fibre broadband is available for your home is to use our broadband postcode checker at the top of this page.
Is it easy to switch to 4th Utility broadband for home internet?
Thanks to the new One Touch Switch process introduced in 2024, switching to an alternative provider is now easier than ever. You no longer have to contact your old provider to cancel your contract if you’re moving to a new provider on a different network.
How to contact 4th Utility broadband
If you’re already a customer, the easiest way to contact 4th Utility’s customer service is via its Help Desk and support page.
If you’re thinking of signing up for one of their broadband packages for the first time, you can call 4th Utility at 0333 888 4050. That number also works for WhatsApp messages, if you prefer that.
