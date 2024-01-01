YouFibre broadband deals

Your cookie preferences

Why choose YouFibre?

  • Ultrafast - full fibre broadband with 7000Mbps average speeds

  • Ultrafair - brilliant prices and no mid-contract price hikes

  • Ultrasmooth - 24/7 UK-based customer service

Uswitch rated takes into account deals that are proving to be popular with our customers, that are competitive in the market and have a smooth buying process.
Uswitch rated takes into account deals that are proving to be popular with our customers, that are competitive in the market and have a smooth buying process.
* Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.

§ Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.

Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.

Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.

We’ve highlighted some recent Uswitch Award winners on our table.

How our site works

Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. This helps to keep our site free for you to use. Sometimes we have commercial agreements with providers to highlight deals that we think are worth your consideration. These deals are labelled 'sponsored'.

About YouFibre

YouFibre is a full fibre-only broadband provider that launched in 2019. It supplies UK homes and offices with ultrafast full fibre broadband, with a particular focus on strong customer support and flexible contracts.

It offers some of the fastest internet available to UK properties via its network partner Netomnia, with its speediest broadband package supplying 7000Mbps (7Gbps) speeds on average. And for all its available speeds, it gives you the option of a fixed 24-month contract or a flexible monthly-rolling option.

If you run into any issues with your service or connection, the YouFibre customer support team 

is also readily available by phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week - or online via email or Webchat.

YouFibre key features

  • 7000Mbps full fibre broadband

  • Symmetrical upload and download speeds

  • Optional YouMesh router to help extend your Wi-Fi to hard-to-reach parts of your home

  • Optional YouPhone – our VOIP phone service

  • 24 Month and Zero contract options for flexibility

  • 24/7 customer service

YouFibre broadband speed options

Here are the average speeds offered by each of YouFibre’s broadband packages.

  • You 150: 150Mbps

  • You 500: 500Mbps

  • You 1000: 1000Mbps

  • You 2000: 1800Mbps

  • You 8000: 7000Mbps

YouFibre customer service details

Call us on 0800 270 0000 or chat to us via the chat function at youfibre.com.

What the provider says

We exist to bring the latest broadband technology to the UK with an ultrafast, ultrafair and ultrasmooth service. We want people to unleash their full potential and live their online life to the max – whether it is swiping, swooning, gaming, cat meme scrolling, VR living or endless Rom-Coms on repeat. We’re here for the future.