How long could you last without broadband? Many of us work from home or want to stream a few TV shows in the evening, which means reliable internet is crucial.
As one of the biggest telecoms brands in the UK, Vodafone has over one million broadband customers. But what do you do as a Vodafone customer if you’re experiencing broadband issues or an internet outage?
Here are some steps to follow if your Vodafone broadband goes down.
Vodafone internet outage: 12 March 2025
Hundreds of Vodafone broadband customers reported an internet outage on the morning of Wednesday 12 March. The issue affected some Vodafone customers using the CityFibre broadband network, not the Openreach network that Vodafone also shares broadband services with.
CityFibre confirmed that a "configuration issue" was causing intermittent issues, but that a network fix was deployed by 9:30 am. Services should now be back up and running as per normal for all affected customers.
What to do during a Vodafone broadband outage
If your Vodafone internet has suddenly stopped working for more than a few minutes, it might be due to a network outage in your area. Here’s what you should do if you suspect Vodafone broadband is completely down.
1. Use your mobile phone to get online
Provided you have a good mobile internet connection where you live, you should still be able to access the internet on your phone.
If the internet outage has interrupted a task you were doing online, you may be able to complete it on your mobile browser for the time being, or even ‘tether’ another device to your phone for a short while. Just keep in mind that this will use up your mobile data allowance.
2. Look online for Vodafone broadband outages
You can also use your phone to search the web for any reported Vodafone broadband outages. It may help you find out if it’s actually a network issue that other customers are also experiencing. Sites like Downdetector are a quick and easy place to see if other Vodafone customers are reporting issues.
You can also check your Vodafone broadband connection using the Vodafone broadband status checker. Pop in your postcode and you’ll get coverage updates and information on any service disruptions.
If you run the checker while logged into your account, you’ll also be able to run a broadband service test on your line and report any broadband problems to Vodafone engineers.
If you need help with Vodafone broadband issues, you can call 191 (free from your Vodafone mobile) or 0333 3040 191 (from any other UK mobile or landline).
You can also visit the Vodafone support page or chat to TOBi, the digital assistant.
Check if you have a broadband issue at home
If there isn’t much evidence of a Vodafone broadband outage elsewhere, your issue may be down to your home internet setup. Here are some things you can check at home to ensure your broadband speed and connection strength is up to scratch.
1. Check the cables on your router
Broadband outages might be happening because of issues with your equipment. Check your router and make sure all the cables are connected to the right spot.
If you have a Vodafone Broadband router, turn it off (from the mains) and wait 10 seconds before turning it back on.
Check to see if your DSL cable is connected to the red internet port on the back of your router. Then make sure the other end is connected to the phone socket. If your phone socket only has one port, plug your DSL cable into a microfilter and plug the microfilter into the wall socket.
If you have a Vodafone Power Hub, make sure the DSL cable is plugged into the DSL port of your hub. Then plug the other end of the cable into the phone socket in the wall.
No matter which Vodafone router you have, you should always make sure it’s properly connected if you’re experiencing broadband issues.
2. Check the lights on your router
A constant red light at the bottom of your broadband router means it’s on and working fine.
A flashing red light means your router is looking for a signal which should take no longer than five minutes. If the light is still flashing after five minutes, check that all the cables are connected. If they are, and the light’s still flashing, you should contact the Vodafone team for support using the TOBi digital assistant.
3. Reduce the number of devices connected to your broadband
The more devices connected to your router, the slower your broadband speed. You can use the Vodafone Broadband app to check how many devices are currently connected and remove any that aren’t needed.
Can I get compensation from Vodafone for broadband outages and other issues?
If you’ve been experiencing Vodafone broadband outage issues, you’ll be relieved to know you can get some compensation. But it’s only possible in some circumstances.
If Openreach provides your Vodafone broadband service, you might get automatic compensation of:
- £9.76 per day if your internet service has stopped working and isn't fully restored after two working days. This amount is paid for each day after your first two days without service (up to a maximum of 60 days).
- £30.49 per appointment if your engineer doesn’t turn up or cancels with less than 24 hours’ notice.
- £6.10 per day if your broadband hasn’t been activated on the agreed date, or if installation has delayed activation. This is paid up to a maximum of 60 days.
If CityFibre provides your Vodafone broadband service, you might get:
- £30.49 per appointment if your engineer doesn’t turn up or cancels with less than 24 hours’ notice.
- £6.10 per day if your broadband hasn’t been activated on the agreed date, or if installation has delayed activation. This is paid up to a maximum of 60 days.
Vodafone will text you if you’re eligible for automatic compensation for internet outages. If you don’t get a text, you don’t qualify.
