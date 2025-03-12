Check if you have a broadband issue at home

If there isn’t much evidence of a Vodafone broadband outage elsewhere, your issue may be down to your home internet setup. Here are some things you can check at home to ensure your broadband speed and connection strength is up to scratch.

1. Check the cables on your router

Broadband outages might be happening because of issues with your equipment. Check your router and make sure all the cables are connected to the right spot.

If you have a Vodafone Broadband router, turn it off (from the mains) and wait 10 seconds before turning it back on.

Check to see if your DSL cable is connected to the red internet port on the back of your router. Then make sure the other end is connected to the phone socket. If your phone socket only has one port, plug your DSL cable into a microfilter and plug the microfilter into the wall socket.

If you have a Vodafone Power Hub, make sure the DSL cable is plugged into the DSL port of your hub. Then plug the other end of the cable into the phone socket in the wall.

No matter which Vodafone router you have, you should always make sure it’s properly connected if you’re experiencing broadband issues.

2. Check the lights on your router

A constant red light at the bottom of your broadband router means it’s on and working fine.

A flashing red light means your router is looking for a signal which should take no longer than five minutes. If the light is still flashing after five minutes, check that all the cables are connected. If they are, and the light’s still flashing, you should contact the Vodafone team for support using the TOBi digital assistant.

3. Reduce the number of devices connected to your broadband

The more devices connected to your router, the slower your broadband speed. You can use the Vodafone Broadband app to check how many devices are currently connected and remove any that aren’t needed.