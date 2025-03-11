More of our time at home is spent using the internet than ever, with social media, work, streaming and essential life admin all requiring a good broadband connection these days. So when that connection drops, it can be very frustrating to struggle without it, even for a short while.

If you’re one of the UK’s five or so million Sky broadband customers, here’s how you can deal with internet outage issues. We’ll also provide information on compensation and contact details.

Here are some steps to take when faced with your Sky broadband going down.

Sky broadband outage: 11 March 2025

Sky broadband went down for thousands of UK customers on the morning of Tuesday 11 March.

Customers in the North West and South West of the country reported issues with accessing the internet from home, with many reporting a 'total blackout' of internet connection.

Sky has since issued a fix to the affected areas and connections seem to be back up and running. The provider issued a statement regarding broadband issues in the Barnsley area, but Cornwall Live also reported that multiple customers in the area had experienced Sky connection problems too.