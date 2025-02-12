If your BT broadband has stopped working completely, it may be due to an outage on its broadband network. Broadband outages come in a few different forms, but they often affect multiple households at the same time, not just your own home.

Nowadays, internet outages can put a complete stop to your day - especially if you're working from home or halfway through an intense film or TV episode.

But if you're experiencing an internet outage, you needn't lose all hope. There are a number of things you can do to help idenfity whether there's a BT internet outage in your area, how long it may last for and what you can do to get back online in the meantime.

Read our guide for our expert advice on dealing with a BT broadband outage.

What to do in a BT broadband outage

If you've experienced a sudden loss of broadband connection, here's what you should try to do to understand what may be going on.

1. Find a backup device

You should hopefully be able to use a backup device, like your mobile phone, to get online while your home broadband is down.

If needs must, and your mobile data allowance is high enough, you can try tethering your device to your phone to continue what you were doing online as quickly as you can.

But you can also use your mobile phone to confirm if there's a BT network outage in your area.