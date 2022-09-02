If a game includes content that encourages or teaches gambling then this icon will appear. Simulations of gambling refer to any games of chance that are normally carried out in casinos or similar venues. PEGI updated the criteria for this classification in 2020, which made every new game with any sort of gambling content PEGI 18. There are some older titles which can contain this icon while being rated PEGI 12 or PEGI 16, so watch out for these.