How to get broadband without a landline

If you're like many UK households, you probably don't use a landline anymore. And if you still own one, it's likely you don't use it as much as you used to. According to our research, over four million homes have disconnected their landline altogether since 2000.

Some types of broadband still need a copper phone line to get to your home, but that doesn't mean you have to pay for a landline if you don't want one.

Similarly, full fibre is now widely available, and it doesn’t need a copper phone line to get to your home at all. However, you can still use a digital home phone service via ‘ digital voice ’ if you want one. So these days, it's simply a matter of whether you want a landline.

Learn all about the difference between landlines and regular phone lines, and your options, with our guide.

Do I need a landline for broadband?

There's a chance you might still need a copper phone line to get online, as about 15% of households currently can’t get full fibre broadband. But this gap is quickly closing as it enters its final stage of the nationwide rollout.

Connecting to full fibre is the simplest way to ditch your old copper line. But if it’s not available to you yet, that doesn’t mean you still need a home phone for your broadband to work. If you just want broadband, you only need to pay for broadband.

Do I still have to pay line rental?

Line rental is different from paying for a landline service. The most widely available broadband connections (part-fibre packages, for example) still rely on copper phone lines to reach your home, even if you don't use a landline phone at all.

Nowadays, you won't be charged extra for line rental, as it's just part of the overall price you pay for broadband. A dedicated home phone plan would cost you extra, though.