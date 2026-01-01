TalkTalk TV deals

About TalkTalk

TalkTalk is one of the UK’s most popular broadband providers, with competitive prices and great broadband deals regularly on offer. In September 2012, the current TalkTalk TV was launched in partnership with YouView.

TalkTalk TV packages overview

TalkTalk TV is available to TalkTalk broadband customers for an additional cost of £5 a month, which will just be added to your monthly broadband bill. For example, if your TalkTalk Fibre 35 & TalkTalk 4K TV package is £28 a month, this would break down to £23 a month for broadband and £5 for TalkTalk TV.

TalkTalk TV has also recently added a whole host of new channels you can access in addition to Freeview and other services such as NOW and Netflix.

What channels does TalkTalk TV offer?

You can access a number of services and watch a huge selection of channels, movies and TV shows via your TalkTalk TV YouView set-top box. The TalkTalk TV 4K box gives you access to over 70 Freeview channels, including all the standard BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 networks, as well as news channels.

If you want access to all of Sky's exclusive and original content, you can also add a NOW TV membership to your TalkTalk TV 4K box. Unlike traditional Sky packages, NOW is available on a month-by-month basis, so there's no long-term commitment required.

Another add-on option is TNT Sports (formerly called BT Sport), which is a must for any devout sports fan. TNT Sports includes every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, as well as key Premier League and FA Cup fixtures, Premiership Rugby UFC, NBA and Major League Baseball MotoGP, World Rally Championship and Indy Car Series racing, to name just a few.

TalkTalk TV customers can use their set-top box to access other streaming services, like Netflix, Amazon Prime and free on-demand services such as BBC iPlayer, ITV X and All 4, via the Apps or the TV Guide.

TalkTalk TV Box review

If you find setting up new TV packages stressful and confusing, you will love the TalkTalk 4K TV Box, which is very straightforward to set up and use. All that is required is the TalkTalk TV box, its remote and a Wi-Fi connection.

You connect your external aerial to the box, connect that box to your TV via a HDMI cable, link it up to your Wi-Fi and then you are good to go. To use any pre-existing on-demand memberships like Amazon Prime you will have to log in again with the set-top box.

You will receive everything you need to get started, including a 4K Netgem TV box, remote, and connection wires. As suggested this box plays any 4K content assuming your TV is 4K ready.

You can record live channels on your TalkTalk TV 4K Box as long as you have a minimum of 32GB of USB storage left on your box. However, with the catch-up function, you can view anything you missed anyway.

You can still pause and rewind live TV. If you want to rewind live TV, you must turn on ‘time shift mode’ (by tapping the rewind or pause button) and from here you can watch ‘live TV’ however you want without missing a moment.

For a more information about the TalkTalk TV box see our TalkTalk TV Plus Box review.

How to choose a TV deal based on your needs

Choosing the ideal TV package from the multitude of options available can be a daunting task. To assist you in finding the perfect fit, you should consider the following things:

Channels: Most TV deals offer various channel packages such as movies, sports, and kids' programming. So it may save you money to stick to a TV package that caters to what you want and to avoid paying for things you won’t use.

Most TV deals offer various channel packages such as movies, sports, and kids' programming. So it may save you money to stick to a TV package that caters to what you want and to avoid paying for things you won’t use. Price: While the allure of countless channels is tempting, it comes with a price. Determine your budget and carefully evaluate any additional add-ons your package needs, to help you figure out if it’s worth the money.

While the allure of countless channels is tempting, it comes with a price. Determine your budget and carefully evaluate any additional add-ons your package needs, to help you figure out if it’s worth the money. Streaming apps: If you primarily watch content on streaming services like Netflix, NOW TV, and Disney+, assess whether a comprehensive TV package is necessary alongside these apps.

If you primarily watch content on streaming services like Netflix, NOW TV, and Disney+, assess whether a comprehensive TV package is necessary alongside these apps. Multi-room: If you require access to your TV package in more than one room of your home, consider the availability of multi-room options. They typically come with an additional cost but bring a lot more flexibility for the whole household to watch what they want.

If you require access to your TV package in more than one room of your home, consider the availability of multi-room options. They typically come with an additional cost but bring a lot more flexibility for the whole household to watch what they want. Bundles: Some TV providers offer bundled packages that include broadband and phone connections with your TV service. Explore bundling options to potentially secure a more economical deal.

Some TV providers offer bundled packages that include broadband and phone connections with your TV service. Explore bundling options to potentially secure a more economical deal. Contract length: TV packages often come with one- or two-year contracts. Consider how long you are willing to commit to a fixed price, keeping in mind that new and better deals constantly emerge in the market.

Pros and cons of TalkTalk TV

Pros:

Upgrades an older TV to a smart TV

Competitive price point

Discreet box which fits nicely into an entertainment setup

Ability to bundle Netflix and NOW TV among others

Cons:

Only able to record TV with sufficient storage

No access to Apple TV or Disney Plus

The interface does suffer from a bit of latency

Want to compare more TV providers?

If what TalkTalk offers isn’t quite what you are looking for, be sure to check out our TV packages page to see great offers from providers such as Sky, Virgin and Amazon.

On Uswitch you can compare different pay-TV providers that are available and browse a range of exclusive add-ons, perks or benefits you can get from each.

You can also filter different options out so you're only getting results that suit your household's needs. So whether you’re after a comprehensive service that includes a wide variety of TV channels, or a simple TV service that just gives you access to streaming platforms and Freeview, we’ve got deals from all the top TV providers in the UK.

For more information about providers and what deals they are currently offering check out our TV Packages page.

Need more than just TV?

As previously mentioned, TalkTalk offers its TV package as an extension of its broadband subscription which is common for broadband providers to offer. A broadband and TV bundle could give you cheaper bills overall than if you were paying separate amounts to different providers.

You can add TV, landline or mobile phone services to your broadband contract with certain providers. So if you use a landline or often watch pay TV, a bundle could be a good option.

Our best Broadband and TV deals can be found here.

TalkTalk broadband deals

TalkTalk is noted for its value services in broadband and is one of the UK's most popular providers. TalkTalk offers a number of broadband packages, including standard and fibre connections, as well as a range of add-ons including home phone and TV services.

It's regarded as a good value-for-money broadband provider, offering some cheap broadband deals with superfast fibre speeds.

Check out all our TalkTalk broadband deals.

Want to see other providers?

As well as TalkTalk broadband, Uswitch has deals with several other providers, so be sure to reference our TV & broadband deals page to make sure you select the right company for you.

What if you are unhappy with your TalkTalk TV service after switching?

TalkTalk states on its website that it takes all complaints very seriously and it will try to resolve any concerns you're unhappy with as quickly as possible.

You can raise a complaint with TalkTalk via its live chat feature.

Switching guides for existing customers of TalkTalk

Switching your broadband and/or TV is usually pretty simple. All it takes is a few clicks and a few minutes filling in details, and you're all set. Most of the time you won't even need an engineer to get you set up on your new broadband deal.

For more information about switching your broadband see our how to switch broadband guide.

TalkTalk customer service

TalkTalk has a dedicated customer service department, in order for its customers to get the most out of its services, and to help should you need them.

You can reach TalkTalk customer service through a number of ways:

Live Chat on its website to help you with any concerns.

Phone lines that can be reached on 03451720088.

A Text Relay Service for those who are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired with the aid of a relay assistant. To access this service dial 18001 followed by 03451720088.

Uswitch customer service

Uswitch also has a dedicated customer service team if you need assistance with switching providers.

Uswitch has moved to fully online customer service. Our customer care team can be reached at customerservices@uswitch.com. Our Customer Services team aim to respond to your enquiry within 2-5 days.

For more information about customer service see our Contact Us page.

TalkTalk TV FAQs

Can you get TalkTalk TV on its own?

No, TalkTalk TV is only available to TalkTalk broadband customers for an additional cost of £5 a month, so the cost of the TV service will just be added to your broadband bill.

What are the differences between TalkTalk TV box models?

Both the TalkTalk TV Hub and the TV 4K boxes come with a HDMI port so they can be connected to any modern TV set. Both boxes allow pausing and rewinding of live TV.

Is Nextflix included with TalkTalk TV?

Unfortunately, Netflix is not included in the TalkTalk TV subscription but it can be added on by simply signing up to Netflix and choosing a subscription, ranging from £4.99 to £17.99 a month depending on whether you want no adverts and or 4K quality.

Can you watch Now TV on TalkTalk?

In a similar vein to Netflix you can add a NOW TV subscription to your TalkTalk TV package.

You can find NOW on your TalkTalk TV box in the Apps menu. Simply enter your NOW credentials into the App when prompted.

How to cancel your TalkTalk TV subscription?

Unlike traditional TV contracts that can range from 1-2 years, TalkTalk TV is an optional add-on service so you can cancel it penalty-free whenever you like.

To cancel, you'll need to contact TalkTalk on 0345 172 0088 and request to cancel the TalkTalk TV part of your broadband package.