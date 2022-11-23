Sky vs BT: who has the best Black Friday 2022 deals?

Both Sky and BT have launched a range of broadband and TV offers for Black Friday 2022. With either provider, you can opt for discounted broadband-only connections or bundle a number of subscriptions together with a broadband and TV deal.
Which provider to choose this Black Friday largely depends on two things:
How much you're willing to pay
Whether you prefer entertainment or sports (if you're an avid TV watcher)
BT and Sky are making their broadband and TV deals cheaper in two different ways — Sky is offering standard discounts, and BT is offering six months at half price. Both providers are including gift cards and reward cards for signing up too.
Find out all about each provider's Black Friday 2022 offers:
Sky's main promotions for Black Friday 2022 include a monthly price discount and a large gift card for signing up during this limited time period. Deals end on Cyber Monday, 28th November.
The provider offering its popular 59Mbps Superfast broadband connection for just £25 per month for 18 months this November — a price rarely seen for a Sky deal this fast. And while it's not the cheapest-ever monthly price we've seen for this product as prices are higher this year, it's still a great deal and probably the lowest price we'll see for a while.
One much more widely-available offering from Sky this year is its Ultrafast full fibre broadband deals, which range between 145Mbps and 500Mbps. These are much faster connections that can speed up loads of things you do online, especially if you play multiplayer video games or download and send lots of heavy files.
However, you won't notice a massive difference if you're more of a light internet user or live in a one or two-person household. Plus, these connections have less coverage than Sky's Superfast product due to the type of fibre internet they use.
If you'd like to add TV to your package, then Sky is offering its new Sky Stream box - which lets you access all of its services without installing a satellite - with its famed Sky Entertainment package and a basic Netflix subscription. So if you pay for all of these services anyway, Black Friday could be a great way to get them for a lower price.
BT is cutting the price of multiple deals in half for six months this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and offering a £110 virtual reward card to boot. These offers will last until Thursday 8th December.
Take a look at our latest and greatest BT broadband offers this Black Friday 2022 on Uswitch.
Similarly to Sky, the provider is giving customers the choice of a discounted broadband-only deal or a broadband and TV bundle this November.
BT Fibre 1: 50Mbps | 24 months | £14.99 (6m), then £29.99 (18m)
BT Fibre 2: 67Mbps | 24 months | £16.99 (6m), then £33.99 (18m) | £110 virtual reward card
With the first six months of these connections at half price, the total cost of the 24-month contract is brought down by either £90 or £102, depending on whether you choose Fibre 1 or Fibre 2. But since only Fibre 2 comes with a reward card worth £110, the potential equivalent total saving on that offer is much higher at £212.
BT Fibre 2 & Entertainment: 67Mbps | 24 months | BT Entertainment TV | £25.99 (6m), then £51.99 (18m) | £110 virtual reward card
BT Fibre 2 & Sport: 67Mbps | 24 months | BT Sport TV | £25.49 (6m), then £50.99 (18m) | £110 virtual reward card
BT Fibre 2 & Big Sport: 67Mbps | 24 months | BT Big Sport TV | £37.99 (6m), then £75.99 (18m) | £110 virtual reward card
The right broadband and TV option for you from BT will depend on the kind of TV you watch the most. If you prefer the latest and greatest TV dramas and comedies, then BT Entertainment will have you covered in almost all areas.
However, if you're more of a live sports fan, you can either choose BT Sport, which includes the entire range of BT Sport channels, or BT Big Sport which includes the full roster of Sky Sports channels too. Just bear in mind that Big Sport is much more expensive as a result.
All three of these bundles come with BT's extremely popular Fibre 2 broadband connection, which offers plenty of internet speed for the average household.
Compare all Uswitch Black Friday broadband and TV deals for 2022.
Get heavy discounts on Virgin Media broadband and TV bundles with its early Black Friday 2022 broadband deals, including its huge Volt package with O2.Learn more
Sky has launched its Black Friday deals for broadband-only and broadband and TV bundles. Get heavy discounts and vouchers on Black Friday 2022 offers from Sky.Learn more
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend is a great time to buy a cheaper broadband deal. Here are our tips on how to find a good Black Friday internet package.Learn more