Sky vs BT: who has the best Black Friday 2022 deals?

Both Sky and BT have launched a range of broadband and TV offers for Black Friday 2022. With either provider, you can opt for discounted broadband-only connections or bundle a number of subscriptions together with a broadband and TV deal. Which provider to choose this Black Friday largely depends on two things: How much you're willing to pay

Whether you prefer entertainment or sports (if you're an avid TV watcher) BT and Sky are making their broadband and TV deals cheaper in two different ways — Sky is offering standard discounts, and BT is offering six months at half price. Both providers are including gift cards and reward cards for signing up too. Find out all about each provider's Black Friday 2022 offers: Sky Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals 2022 Sky's main promotions for Black Friday 2022 include a monthly price discount and a large gift card for signing up during this limited time period. Deals end on Cyber Monday, 28th November.

Sky Superfast Broadband Black Friday Deal £100 gift card Contract length 18 Months Download limit Unlimited Upfront cost No setup cost Average speed* 59Mb Per month £25 See deal Black Friday Deal

Sky Ultrafast Broadband Black Friday Deal £100 gift card Contract length 18 Months Download limit Unlimited Upfront cost No setup cost Average speed* 145Mb Per month £30 See deal Black Friday Deal

Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment, Netflix & Superfast Broadband Black Friday Deal £75 gift card Contract length 18 Months Download limit Unlimited Upfront cost £39.95 Average speed* 59Mb Per month £39 See deal Black Friday Deal Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment, Netflix & Ultrafast Broadband Black Friday Deal Contract length 18 Months Download limit Unlimited Upfront cost £39.95 Average speed* 145Mb Per month £46 See deal Black Friday Deal Sky Stream, Sky Entertainment, Netflix & Ultrafast Plus Broadband Black Friday Deal Contract length 18 Months Download limit Unlimited Upfront cost £39.95 Average speed* 500Mb Per month £56 See deal Black Friday Deal

The provider offering its popular 59Mbps Superfast broadband connection for just £25 per month for 18 months this November — a price rarely seen for a Sky deal this fast. And while it's not the cheapest-ever monthly price we've seen for this product as prices are higher this year, it's still a great deal and probably the lowest price we'll see for a while. One much more widely-available offering from Sky this year is its Ultrafast full fibre broadband deals, which range between 145Mbps and 500Mbps. These are much faster connections that can speed up loads of things you do online, especially if you play multiplayer video games or download and send lots of heavy files. However, you won't notice a massive difference if you're more of a light internet user or live in a one or two-person household. Plus, these connections have less coverage than Sky's Superfast product due to the type of fibre internet they use. If you'd like to add TV to your package, then Sky is offering its new Sky Stream box - which lets you access all of its services without installing a satellite - with its famed Sky Entertainment package and a basic Netflix subscription. So if you pay for all of these services anyway, Black Friday could be a great way to get them for a lower price. BT Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals 2022 BT is cutting the price of multiple deals in half for six months this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and offering a £110 virtual reward card to boot. These offers will last until Thursday 8th December.

Similarly to Sky, the provider is giving customers the choice of a discounted broadband-only deal or a broadband and TV bundle this November. BT broadband-only offers (option to add home phone): BT Fibre 1: 50Mbps | 24 months | £14.99 (6m), then £29.99 (18m)

BT Fibre 2: 67Mbps | 24 months | £16.99 (6m), then £33.99 (18m) | £110 virtual reward card With the first six months of these connections at half price, the total cost of the 24-month contract is brought down by either £90 or £102, depending on whether you choose Fibre 1 or Fibre 2. But since only Fibre 2 comes with a reward card worth £110, the potential equivalent total saving on that offer is much higher at £212. BT broadband and TV offers (option to add home phone) BT Fibre 2 & Entertainment: 67Mbps | 24 months | BT Entertainment TV | £25.99 (6m), then £51.99 (18m) | £110 virtual reward card

BT Fibre 2 & Sport: 67Mbps | 24 months | BT Sport TV | £25.49 (6m), then £50.99 (18m) | £110 virtual reward card

BT Fibre 2 & Big Sport: 67Mbps | 24 months | BT Big Sport TV | £37.99 (6m), then £75.99 (18m) | £110 virtual reward card The right broadband and TV option for you from BT will depend on the kind of TV you watch the most. If you prefer the latest and greatest TV dramas and comedies, then BT Entertainment will have you covered in almost all areas. However, if you're more of a live sports fan, you can either choose BT Sport, which includes the entire range of BT Sport channels, or BT Big Sport which includes the full roster of Sky Sports channels too. Just bear in mind that Big Sport is much more expensive as a result. All three of these bundles come with BT's extremely popular Fibre 2 broadband connection, which offers plenty of internet speed for the average household.