Sky has launched a wide choice of Black Friday 2022 deals for both broadband-only connections and broadband and TV bundles. From just £25 per month for 18 months, you could get your hands on a superfast broadband package from one of the biggest broadband providers in the UK. And this Black Friday, you can also get access to Sky's premium TV offering for a much lower price (and voucher to boot). This November, Sky is putting heavy discounts on its latest TV box Sky Stream, which lets you access all of Sky TV via your internet connection - without the need for a satellite. So if you want all the benefits of Sky TV without the hassle of installing a satellite, these deals could be right for you. Browse the full range of Black Friday broadband and TV deals on offer from Sky. Sky Superfast Broadband (59Mbps, £25 per month)

The first of two broadband-only offers from Sky this Black Friday, its Superfast Broadband deal is available for the discounted rate of £25 per month for a limited time. Supplying speeds of 59Mbps, Superfast Broadband is Sky's most popular broadband deal, given its wide availability across the country and capable internet speed. While it's technically one of the slowest Sky connections, this speed is still plenty for most households - allowing for multiple people to stream on their own devices or work at the same time. And if you sign up during the Black Friday period, you'll also get a whopping £100 gift card that you can convert into spending money at numerous retailers - just in time for Christmas! You could also view it as four whole months off the total cost of your package, given this deals £25 per month price tag. Sky Ultrafast Broadband (145Mbps, £30 per month)

If you're looking for a much more capable internet speed, you might find Sky Ultrafast Broadband a better option for your needs. It's less widely-available than its slower counterpart, so you should make sure your property can actually get it first. But it's a very useful speed for busy households with many devices on the go at once - especially if there's a lot of 4K streaming and gaming, or lots of files being downloaded and uploaded. This deal also comes with a £100 gift card for a limited time. So if you're working to a budget this Christmas, this could be a welcome bonus during a particularly expensive period. Sky Stream TV, Sky Entertainment, Netflix and Broadband (59-500Mbps, £39-56 per month)

This is where Sky can really flex its media muscles. From just £39 per month, you can bundle a premium TV service with a fibre broadband connection - giving you access to its extensive Sky Entertainment roster and even an inbuilt Netflix subscription. Sky Entertainment comes with some of Sky's most top-drawer channels - Sky Atlantic, Sky Max and Sky Showcase - which let you watch blockbuster TV shows from the likes of HBO and others. Yes, that means classic content such as Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, The Wire, The Simpsons, Westworld and more. Included in this package, you'll also get a Netflix Basic subscription, so you can watch all that the most popular streaming service has to offer too. And if you already have a Netflix account, Sky will link your accounts to ensure you don't pay twice. The difference in price comes with the internet speed you want with your bundle's broadband service. Adding Superfast Broadband (59Mbps) will be £39 per month, Ultrafast (145Mbps) is £46 per month and Ultrafast Plus (500Mbps) is £56 per month. Superfast is more widely-available, so you will likely only be able to get this connection for now. But if you can access its Ultrafast full fibre deals, they could be an offer worth investing in (provided you actually need these speeds).