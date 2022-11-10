Virgin Media is the first broadband and TV provider to launch Black Friday 2022 deals, offering big discounts on two of its most popular broadband and TV bundles. Available from Thursday 10 November until Monday 28 November, this could be your opportunity to secure one of Virgin Media's premium broadband and TV packages at a very competitive rate. Here's more detail about each of Virgin Media's Black Friday 2022 deals. Virgin Media Bigger TV Bundle + Phone (350Mb broadband, TV and phone line) Was: £57.00 / Now: £39.00 per month

Virgin Media Bigger Bundle + Phone 18 months discounted Broadband £25.01 broadband activation fee discount Contract length 18 Months Download limit Unlimited Upfront cost £9.99 Average speed* 362Mb Per month £39 See deal Black Friday Deal

The first of Virgin Media's Black Friday offers is for its Bigger Bundle + Phone package. Along with ultrafast 362Mbps broadband speeds, this bundle includes access to a wealth of premium sports content, alongside the standard Sky entertainment channels. With 362Mbps, you and your household can do pretty much anything you'd like on the internet all at the same time. You won't have to worry about high-quality videos or movies buffering, even while multiple people are online gaming or downloading large files. The TV package includes the top-of-the-range Virgin TV 360 box, which lets you pause, rewind and record live TV and set up different profiles for each member of your household. Plus, it gives you access to BT Sport 1, 2, 3, 4 and Ultimate in stunning high-definition, and lets you view Sky Sports News, Sky Sports Mix and the Eurosport channels. You can also access Netflix through this package, if you choose to subscribe. The monthly price for this package has been slashed by £18 a month, making Black Friday the perfect opportunity to grab this deal, provided you're confident you'll be watching all the content it gives you access to. Virgin Media Ultimate Volt TV Bundle (1Gb broadband, TV, phone line and O2 mobile) Was: £85.00 / Now: £79.00 per month

Virgin Media Ultimate Volt TV Bundle, Lightning Fast Fibre Broadband, Phone + O2 Sim 18 months discounted TV £25.01 broadband activation fee discount Contract length 18 Months Download limit Unlimited Upfront cost £9.99 Average speed* 1Gb Per month £79 See deal Black Friday Deal

Volt is Virgin Media's biggest and most premium service. With this deal, you'll be able to put all of your telecoms bills into a single monthly payment with Virgin, since your broadband, TV, home phone and mobile SIM will all be covered. This package offers the fastest speed Virgin Media has to offer - 1.13Gbps (or 1130Mbps). Which is so fast, you could download the latest Call of Duty game, Modern Warfare 2, in just five minutes. By comparison, the download would take nearly 90 minutes at the UK's current average speed of around 60Mbps. The TV offering with Volt is equally as impressive. Through the Virgin TV 360 box, you can get all Sky Sports, BT Sport and Eurosport channels in HD. And if you're a movie-lover, it also lets you access all Sky Cinema channels in HD too. All standard entertainment TV channels will be accessible, too. And you even get a standard Netflix subscription included. Finally, Volt comes with an O2 5G SIM card with unlimited mobile data, calls and texts. So if you're looking for a SIM only deal too, you can even loop a premium mobile service into your package too. At £79.00 per month this Black Friday, this Volt offer certainly isn't cheap. But if you regularly use all of the above services, you might find the cost is a lot lower than the total amount you pay for all of these bills separately.