Speed and reliability

Thanks to its 100% full fibre network, Squirrel Internet offers speeds of up to 2,300Mbps with its Squirrel Black package, which is very impressive. Its other options are still very good for the average household: Squirrel Grey, which comes with speeds of up to 150Mbps and Squirrel Brown, which boasts speeds of up to 300Mbps, and Squirrel Red which offers 900Mbps on average.

It’s worth pointing out, too, that speeds of 900Mbps and above are only really achievable on your device if it’s connected via an Ethernet cable. Most Wi-Fi routers aren’t capable of handling these speeds wirelessly, unless it’s a Wi-Fi 7 router (the most advanced type).

The inclusion of a Multizone Wi-Fi system called Squirrel Big House helps ensure strong coverage throughout the home, reducing dead zones and improving overall performance. Squirrel Big House is available with all packages.

UK coverage

One potential downside is that Squirrel Internet’s reach isn’t as widespread as other large networks that use the Openreach network.

On the plus side, Squirrel Internet operates on multiple independent full fibre networks, including CityFibre, MS3, Gigaclear, and FullFibre Ltd. This allows it to offer services to at least a few million properties across the UK. While rural coverage is still expanding, availability is growing steadily.

The best way to see if Squirrel is available in your area is to use our broadband postcode checker.