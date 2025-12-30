Squirrel Internet provider review
Squirrel Internet is a relatively new broadband provider founded in 2020. It delivers 100% full fibre broadband using a combination of independent networks such as CityFibre, MS3, Gigaclear, and FullFibre.
In this review, we take a close look at Squirrel Internet’s offerings, including its speeds, coverage, customer service, installation process, and more, to help you decide whether it’s worth considering.
Squirrel Internet pros and cons
Pros
- Excellent customer service
Squirrel Internet has a 4.4 'Excellent' rating on Trustpilot from over 1,000 customer reviews.
- No mid contract price rises
Squirrel won't increase your monthly price during your contract
Cons
- Availability
While it's more widely available than other regional providers, Squirrel's availability still only stretches to about 15% of UK homes.
About Squirrel Internet: key features
Squirrel Internet, like most alternative providers, operates on a full fibre, also called FTTP (fibre to the premises), across its various network. This means it needs fibre-optic cables running directly to your home, as opposed to the traditional (i.e. slower and less reliable) copper broadband.
Squirrel offers symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 2,300Mbps, which is crazy fast and more than enough for online gaming, video chats, streaming and sharing large files. It also offers unlimited data, no mid-contract price rises, and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee.
Unlike many major providers, Squirrel Internet has a no mid-contract price rise policy. This means the price you sign up for is the price you’ll pay throughout your contract, offering peace of mind and financial predictability.
Since it’s a full fibre provider, that means it doesn’t require a separate landline rental. If you need a home phone, it does offer a Squirrel Digital Landline service for just £5 a month (or £7 for unlimited UK minutes). You can even keep your existing phone number and use your existing home phone, and no additional fee. Compared to other altnets, that’s a pretty sweet deal.
Speed and reliability
Thanks to its 100% full fibre network, Squirrel Internet offers speeds of up to 2,300Mbps with its Squirrel Black package, which is very impressive. Its other options are still very good for the average household: Squirrel Grey, which comes with speeds of up to 150Mbps and Squirrel Brown, which boasts speeds of up to 300Mbps, and Squirrel Red which offers 900Mbps on average.
It’s worth pointing out, too, that speeds of 900Mbps and above are only really achievable on your device if it’s connected via an Ethernet cable. Most Wi-Fi routers aren’t capable of handling these speeds wirelessly, unless it’s a Wi-Fi 7 router (the most advanced type).
The inclusion of a Multizone Wi-Fi system called Squirrel Big House helps ensure strong coverage throughout the home, reducing dead zones and improving overall performance. Squirrel Big House is available with all packages.
UK coverage
One potential downside is that Squirrel Internet’s reach isn’t as widespread as other large networks that use the Openreach network.
On the plus side, Squirrel Internet operates on multiple independent full fibre networks, including CityFibre, MS3, Gigaclear, and FullFibre Ltd. This allows it to offer services to at least a few million properties across the UK. While rural coverage is still expanding, availability is growing steadily.
The best way to see if Squirrel is available in your area is to use our broadband postcode checker.
Customer service
When we checked in December 2025, Squirrel Internet had a very impressive rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 on Trustpilot, based on over 1000 reviews.
Customers frequently praise the provider for its responsive support team, smooth installation process, and transparent pricing. Support is available via phone and web chat, with many users reporting quick and helpful responses.
And as a comparison, this is significantly higher than a few other major UK internet providers like Virgin Media (1.4 out of 5) or Sky (1.3 out of 5).
Squirrel Internet contract options
The only contract lengths that we could see available were 18 months or 24 months. We didn’t find any information about monthly rolling contracts, but most providers offer them at a higher monthly rate if you contact them directly. You just have to keep in mind that rolling contracts are typically more expensive per month than fixed-term contracts.
Another interesting feature about Squirrel Internet is that they also provide monthly contract SIMs for your mobile phone through O2, which means you’ll get a cheaper deal by bundling with your internet contract than you would if you went to O2 directly. It also comes with all the O2 benefits like O2 Priority and, according to the Squirrel website, ‘Rome like at home in EU’.
Does Squirrel Internet provide a social tariff?
From what we found, it doesn’t look like Squirrel Internet offers a broadband social tariff for those receiving benefits like Jobseeker’s Allowance, Universal Credit, or others. If this is important to you, you might want to consider other providers who offer social tariffs at reasonable rates.
Home equipment and installation
As we’ve already mentioned, Squirrel Internet operates on a 100% full fibre network, which means your home will need a fibre cable installed in order to access it (if it hasn’t already).
Squirrel Internet includes free installation with all broadband packages. One of the benefits of Squirrel piggybacking on existing networks is if your property is already connected to one of their partner networks, setup can often be completed remotely without the need for an engineer visit.
Each plan comes with a Wi-Fi 6 Squirrel router, offering strong wireless performance for modern households. And given its full fibre connection, digital home phone services are available for those who still want a home phone.
Our final opinion
Squirrel Internet is a compelling choice for anyone looking for fast, reliable broadband with transparent pricing. Its use of multiple independent full fibre networks gives it broad coverage, and its symmetrical speeds, unlimited data, and excellent customer service make it stand out in a crowded market.
If Squirrel Internet is available in your area and you value consistent performance, fair pricing, and great support, it’s definitely worth considering.
