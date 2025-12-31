Trooli broadband provider review
Trooli is a regional full fibre broadband provider that’s been around since the early 2000s. It operates on its own independent network, meaning it doesn’t rely on larger networks or infrastructure to connect to your home. Historically based in Kent, it’s expanded to thousands of properties in England’s South and Southeast.
With symmetrical speeds of up to 2Gbps, unlimited downloads, and no mid-contract price hike, Trooli is carving out a niche for itself in the UK broadband market.
Here we’ll dive into what Trooli has to offer, including its speeds, coverage, customer service, and pricing, and we’ll let you know how it stacks up against other providers.
Trooli broadband pros and cons
Pros
- Very fast speeds
Enjoy up to 2Gbps download and upload speed with Trooli's ultarfast full fibre network
- No mid contract price rises
Trooli doesn't increase its monthly prices during your contract
Cons
- Availability
Trooli is a regional provider, which means its coverage is limited to select towns and cities in the South of England.
About Trooli: key features
Trooli, like most alternative providers, only offers full fibre, which is also called FTTP (fibre to the premises) It means you’ll have high-speed fibre-optic cables running directly to your home, as opposed to traditional copper broadband wires that older connections use, which are slower and generally less reliable.
As with other full fibre networks, you’ll also get symmetrical upload and download speeds regardless of the package you choose, which is ideal if you’re gaming online, making video calls or sending a lot of heavy files.
The length of Trooli’s contracts are either 18 months or 24 months. We couldn’t find any information on whether it provides a monthly rolling contract. Other interesting features of Trooli include its UK-based customer support team, its refer-a-friend scheme, and free standard installation and activation, which, as far as we’re concerned, are all nice things to see from an alternative provider.
Also, unlike most other providers (especially the large brands), Trooli promises it won’t increase your rate with a mid-contract price hike. This means that if you sign up for one of their fixed-term deals, you’re locked into that price for the duration of the contract.
Speed and reliability
Because of its 100% full fibre network, Trooli offers some incredible speeds, so long as its network is available in your area. Trooli’s fastest package is its ‘Pro’ deal that boasts an upload and download of up to 2Gbps. Yes, you read that right: 2000Mbps. That’s crazy fast! It’s worth pointing out, though, that these speeds are only really achievable on your device if it’s connected via an Ethernet cable, or wirelessly if you have a top-notch Wi-Fi 7 router.
In addition, Trooli’s full fibre infrastructure ensures 99.99%+ uptime, which is a huge plus if you work from home or rely on a stable connection for smart home devices.
Its other deals are still impressive: ‘Superior’ with speeds of up to 900Mbps, ‘Extra’ with speeds of up to 500Mbps, and ‘Essential’ with speeds of up to 150Mbps. Most households are well supplied with 150Mbps and above, and with a full fibre connection, you can count on reliability.
All packages come with the optional Wi-Fi Plus system, which will switch your device seamlessly between routers in your home to ensure a consistent connection as you move through signals, which is a must for larger or irregularly shaped homes. Wi-Fi Plus is available at roughly £8 a month extra.
UK coverage
Trooli offers its exceptional speeds by relying on its own independent full fibre network. The downside of this is that its coverage is relatively restricted.
Trooli’s network currently covers over 250,000 properties, primarily in rural and semi-rural areas in parts of Kent, East and West Sussex, Hampshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Dorset, Norfolk, and Wiltshire.
While availability is limited compared to other larger providers, Trooli is actively expanding its reach, so the best way to see if Trooli is available to you is to use our broadband postcode checker.
Customer service
When we checked in December 2025, Trooli Internet had an ‘Excellent’ rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 on Trustpilot, based on over 5,500 reviews.
Customers frequently praise the provider for its responsive support team, smooth installation process, and reliable service, remarking that the UK-based customer support is knowledgeable, friendly, and genuinely helpful.
Does Trooli provide a social tariff?
Trooli doesn’t offer a traditional broadband social tariff for those on benefits like Jobseekers Allowance or Universal Credit. It is, however, working with the Department for Digital Science, Innovation and Technology Sport (DSIT) to promote its Gigabit Broadband Voucher scheme, designed to bring full fibre broadband to areas struggling with poor broadband connections.
For standard installations, the Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme can help provide you with a full fibre broadband connection at no additional cost to you. A full breakdown of how it works is on the Trooli website.
Home equipment and installation
As we’ve already mentioned, Trooli operates on a 100% full fibre network, which means it will need to be installed by an engineer if you haven’t had full fibre before.
If you sign up for one of Trooli’s 18-month or 24-month packages, you’ll get this installation for free. Depending on your location, an engineer could be required to run a fibre cable from the street to your home, which may include some drilling.
All of the packages also come with a free high-quality Technicolor router with Wi-Fi 6 support. The router also includes Ethernet and USB ports.
Our final opinion
Our expert opinion is that, between its reliable full fibre connection, its promise of no mid-contract price hikes, and its excellent rating on Trustpilot, Trooli stands out as a strong competitor and a valuable option, just as long as you’re lucky enough to be in its coverage areas.
If you’re in one of Trooli’s coverage areas and want a fast, no-nonsense broadband provider with fair pricing and a good reputation for service, Trooli is certainly worth considering.
