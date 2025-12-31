About Trooli: key features

Trooli, like most alternative providers, only offers full fibre, which is also called FTTP (fibre to the premises) It means you’ll have high-speed fibre-optic cables running directly to your home, as opposed to traditional copper broadband wires that older connections use, which are slower and generally less reliable.

As with other full fibre networks, you’ll also get symmetrical upload and download speeds regardless of the package you choose, which is ideal if you’re gaming online, making video calls or sending a lot of heavy files.

The length of Trooli’s contracts are either 18 months or 24 months. We couldn’t find any information on whether it provides a monthly rolling contract. Other interesting features of Trooli include its UK-based customer support team, its refer-a-friend scheme, and free standard installation and activation, which, as far as we’re concerned, are all nice things to see from an alternative provider.

Also, unlike most other providers (especially the large brands), Trooli promises it won’t increase your rate with a mid-contract price hike. This means that if you sign up for one of their fixed-term deals, you’re locked into that price for the duration of the contract.

Speed and reliability

Because of its 100% full fibre network, Trooli offers some incredible speeds, so long as its network is available in your area. Trooli’s fastest package is its ‘Pro’ deal that boasts an upload and download of up to 2Gbps. Yes, you read that right: 2000Mbps. That’s crazy fast! It’s worth pointing out, though, that these speeds are only really achievable on your device if it’s connected via an Ethernet cable, or wirelessly if you have a top-notch Wi-Fi 7 router.

In addition, Trooli’s full fibre infrastructure ensures 99.99%+ uptime, which is a huge plus if you work from home or rely on a stable connection for smart home devices.

Its other deals are still impressive: ‘Superior’ with speeds of up to 900Mbps, ‘Extra’ with speeds of up to 500Mbps, and ‘Essential’ with speeds of up to 150Mbps. Most households are well supplied with 150Mbps and above, and with a full fibre connection, you can count on reliability.

All packages come with the optional Wi-Fi Plus system, which will switch your device seamlessly between routers in your home to ensure a consistent connection as you move through signals, which is a must for larger or irregularly shaped homes. Wi-Fi Plus is available at roughly £8 a month extra.