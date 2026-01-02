Rise Fibre broadband provider review
Rise Fibre is a relatively new broadband provider that’s powered by alternative provider 4th Utility. It operates on 4th Utility’s broadband network, but it also has access to the Openreach and CityFibre full fibre networks, giving it impressive coverage across England, Wales, and Scotland.
In this review, we’ll look at Rise Fibre and what it offers, including its speeds, coverage, customer service, and pricing ti see whether it, well…rises to the occasion when compared to others in the broadband market.
Rise Fibre pros and cons
Pros
- Fast, reliable broadband
Enjoy a super consistent connection and speeds up to 2.3Gbps thanks to Rise Fibre's state-of-the-art full fibre offering.
- Availability
Thanks to its availability through the Openreach and CityFibre networks, Rise Fibre has a good range of full fibre coverage.
Cons
- Mid contract price rises
Unlike many alternative providers, Rise Fibre has a fixed annual price increase - even if you're mid-contract.
About Rise Fibre
Rise Fibre provides a 100% full fibre connection, which is also called FTTP (fibre to the premises). This is where faster and more reliable fibre-optic cables run directly into your home as opposed to traditional copper cables, which tend to be slower and less reliable.
Rise Fibre, thanks to the full fibre networks it operates on, offers speeds of up to 1Gbps, or up to 2.3Gbps in areas supplied by CiyFibre. This is some of the fastest speeds you’ll find in the UK, and being a full fibre network also means it provides symmetrical upload and download speeds in most cases (more on that later).
Rise Fibre doesn’t require a separate landline rental, which is typical for a full fibre network. Rise Fibre likely offers an internet-based phone line, also called a VoIP service, which is a digital version of the landline that works on a digital connection.
One standout feature of Rise Fibre is its flexibility. Unlike some providers that only offer fixed-term contracts, Rise Fibre offers 30-day rolling contracts that are perfect for renters, students, or anyone who doesn’t want to be tied into a long contract. Just keep in mind that rolling contracts tend to be more expensive per month.
Also, unlike some other altnets, Rise Fibre has a £3 price increase for all customers every March or April. Increasing your monthly charge is pretty standard for larger networks, but many smaller providers stick to fixed prices for the duration of the contract. Rise unfortunately does what most of the larger providers do.
Speed and reliability
Because it only offers full fibre, Rise Fibre ensures a consistently fast and stable connection. But the performance you get may slightly depend on which network you have available to you.
On the Openreach network, we’ve found that while still very impressive, the range of speeds options isn’t as wide, and they’re not symmetrical where upload speed is the same as your download. For example, the 900Mbps plan offers 110Mbps upload. On CityFibre and Rise Fibre’s own independent network, you get symmetrical speeds, which are perfect for video calls, online gaming, or sending lots of large files for work.
The top-tier 2.3Gbps plan you can get via CityFibre is a game changer if you’re a tech enthusiast, or if you’re in a household with multiple heavy internet users. It’s worth pointing out, though, that these kinds of wild speeds are difficult to achieve wirelessly when connected to your router. You’ll either need a Wi-Fi 7-compatible router or a wired Ethernet connection to enjoy speeds that fast on your device, currently.
At the time of writing, we couldn’t find any information on whether Rise Fibre offers a mesh service, which are typically used to ensure consistent Wi-Fi coverage in your home.
UK coverage
Rise Fibre uses three networks: Openreach, CityFibre, and 4th Utility’s own independent network. This means it can reach a large portion of the UK, which is nice to see for an alternative provider.
Openreach, for example, currently connects to 19 million premises in the UK and has plans to expand its network to 25 million premises by the end of 2026.
This means that if you’re in a city or suburban area, there’s a good chance Rise Fibre is available to you.
Customer service
Rise Fibre has earned many 5-star reviews on Trustpilot, which is no small feat. As of January 2026, it has earned over 1,100 five-star reviews out of a total of 1,400.
We do know that it’s a relatively new network, but from what we’ve seen, customers are the most appreciative about the smooth switching process, professional engineers, and helpful support team.
And just as a comparison, other major UK internet providers tend to score poorly on Trustpilot, like Virgin Media (1.4 out of 5) or Sky (1.3 out of 5), which is also on the Openreach network.
Does Rise Fibre provide a social tariff?
From what we can see, it doesn’t appear that Rise Fibre offers a social tariff for those receiving benefits like Jobseeker’s Allowance, Universal Credit, or others. If this is important to you, you might want to consider other providers who offer social tariffs at reasonable rates.
Home equipment and installation
As we’ve already mentioned, Rise Fibre is available across multiple full fibre networks, which means a traditional landline isn’t necessary.
Depending on which network you can get, installation for Rise Fibre may come with a one-off activation fee of £20, which is fairly standard for large providers, but it’s not something we see often from smaller providers. This is, however, the only charge for both installation and setup, where other providers can claim no setup fee but then a larger installation fee.
Rise supplies Icotera Wi-Fi routers with its broadband, which is a standard brand made for plenty of casual use. You also get a more advanced Wi-Fi version if you choose a faster speed package. Unfortunately, we couldn’t find any information about a mesh Wi-Fi service.
Our expert opinion
If we’re consider its coverage across the UK, Rise Fibre certainly stands out as a strong alternative contender in the broadband market. Its reach is impressive for a smaller provider, and with a full fibre connection, the speeds are fast and reliable.
However, as it’s a fairly new company, there may be a number of features that are lacking when compared to networks that have been around longer, and in some cases, we just don’t know what they offer. In spite of that, we think that if you’re in an area where Rise Fibre is available and want a fast, reliable broadband provider, it’s definitely worth a look.
