Rise Fibre broadband provider review

About Rise Fibre

Rise Fibre provides a 100% full fibre connection, which is also called FTTP (fibre to the premises). This is where faster and more reliable fibre-optic cables run directly into your home as opposed to traditional copper cables, which tend to be slower and less reliable.

Rise Fibre, thanks to the full fibre networks it operates on, offers speeds of up to 1Gbps, or up to 2.3Gbps in areas supplied by CiyFibre. This is some of the fastest speeds you’ll find in the UK, and being a full fibre network also means it provides symmetrical upload and download speeds in most cases (more on that later).

Rise Fibre doesn’t require a separate landline rental, which is typical for a full fibre network. Rise Fibre likely offers an internet-based phone line, also called a VoIP service, which is a digital version of the landline that works on a digital connection.

One standout feature of Rise Fibre is its flexibility. Unlike some providers that only offer fixed-term contracts, Rise Fibre offers 30-day rolling contracts that are perfect for renters, students, or anyone who doesn’t want to be tied into a long contract. Just keep in mind that rolling contracts tend to be more expensive per month.

Also, unlike some other altnets, Rise Fibre has a £3 price increase for all customers every March or April. Increasing your monthly charge is pretty standard for larger networks, but many smaller providers stick to fixed prices for the duration of the contract. Rise unfortunately does what most of the larger providers do.