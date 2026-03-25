TalkTalk broadband down – what customers can do

UK broadband provider TalkTalk experienced a broadband outage on Wednesday 25 March, with thousands of customers reporting connection issues.

At the same time, its website also went down, which halted many customers from reporting their network issues.

Find out about this TalkTalk outage and what you can do if your internet connection goes down.

TalkTalk internet outage explained

Thousands of UK customers reported a loss of their TalkTalk connection on the website Downdetector early in the morning on Wednesday 25 March.

Customers in various parts of the country, including Bolton, Glasgow and St. Albans, went to social media to report their connection outages. And as more reports emerged, it was revealed to be a potential issue with TalkTalk customers' DNS servers, indicating a nationwide service-side issue on the provider's end rather than a local failure with its physical cable network.

Some customers found a workaround for this issue by manually changing their DNS server to 'Google 8.8.8.8', which bypassed the default TalkTalk server and got their connection back up and running.