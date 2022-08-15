Full fibre is the next generation of broadband. It provides the fastest internet speeds available in the UK, and offers the most consistent, reliable connection.

With full fibre broadband, common internet frustrations like buffering and outages will be almost nonexistent. And data-hungry activities like 4K streaming or online gaming will be ultra-smooth, even if multiple people are doing it at the same time.

The technology is set to future-proof homes and businesses across the country because, once it’s installed nationwide, homes won’t need to install new cables for their broadband for decades.

Find out what makes full fibre so useful and what you’ll be able to do with the speeds it supplies.

Full fibre broadband explained

Full fibre is a fibre-optic broadband connection that goes directly to your property. It’s also referred to as ‘fibre-to-the-premises’ (FTTP).

Historically, broadband connections have still largely relied on copper phone lines to get to your property. That’s because, to get fibre cables to each individual home and office, providers need to dig up almost every residential street in the country.

Superfast fibre broadband has technically been available in most of the UK for more than a decade, but these connections are only partial-fibre. And while the speeds they offer are enough for many households right now, they soon won’t be able to handle our increasing demand for data.

As a result, broadband providers are now ramping up their efforts to connect fibre cables to as many properties as possible. The speed upgrade this offers is significant and will cover internet demand in our homes and offices for decades to come.

What’s the difference between superfast fibre and full fibre?

The word 'superfast' sounds like it should mean the fastest, but it's actually a slightly outdated term. Find out the difference between this older type of fibre broadband and the newer, much faster, full fibre.