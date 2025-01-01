Brsk broadband deals
Enter your address to start comparing Brsk deals available to you:
Who is brsk?
Brsk broadband (pronounced ‘brisk’) is an independent full fibre broadband provider founded in 2020. It operates in the North of England and the Midlands, primarily around Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, and parts of Merseyside.
Its coverage is continually expanding, and the provider plans to bring full fibre speeds of up to 900Mbps (or more) to over 1 million homes by the end of 2025.
Key features of brsk
100% full fibre broadband
No mid-contract price rises and no hidden costs
High standard of customer service
Download speeds of up to 2Gbps
Comes with free installation and a phone line rental is not required
BetterWifi is an optional add-on that ensures every room in your home is covered
Referral scheme available for existing customers, rewarding you with Amazon vouchers
Why choose brsk broadband?
If you’re in the right part of the country and looking for a new internet provider, brsk broadband deals will look very attractive. As with any provider, it’s a good idea to make sure you know all the details. Here’s the breakdown for brsk broadband.
Does brsk do mid-contract price rises?
It does not. Brsk promises that if you sign a 24-month contract, you’ll be fixed at the same monthly rate for the entire length of the contract.
Unlike most big broadband providers, which hike their prices every April, brsk stands out as one of the few independent broadband providers that won’t.
What speeds are offered by brsk?
Brsk offers its full fibre broadband in four tiers, organised by download speed:
- BetterNet150: upload and download speeds up to 150Mbps
- BetterNet500: upload and download speeds up to 500Mbps
- BetterNet1000: upload and download speeds up to 900Mbps
- BetterNet2000: upload and download speeds up to 2Gbps
Since brsk broadband is 100% full fibre, its internet service never relies on the less reliable copper wiring that can limit your download speeds. Even at the lower end of the range, brsk broadband at 150Mbps means you could stream high-resolution 4K video on multiple devices without buffering.
What types of deals are offered by brsk?
Typically, the money you can save on brsk prices will be higher when you sign up to a faster deal, and monthly rates are usually lower if you sign onto a longer contract.
What length of contract does brsk offer?
All brsk broadband deals come with a 24-month option, but it also offers month-to-month contracts, which are also called rolling contracts or no-contract broadband.
Rolling contracts will provide you with more flexibility if you want to end your contract for whatever reason, but the trade-off is that they normally cost more each month. For the best brsk prices overall, the 24-month contract is typically better. Especially if you know you won’t be moving house in the next couple of years.
Do brsk prices include home phone rental?
There’s no separate landline rental when you sign up with brsk, since the service is entirely digital. This means brsk is ready for the PSTN Switch Off, which will eventually remove the need for traditional copper phone lines.
However, if you’d like to keep a home phone, BetterPhone is an additional service that brsk offers to both new and existing customers. It costs as little as £4 a month on top of your broadband price and works just like a landline, only it connects via your internet.
And if you’re new to brsk, there’s even an option that lets you keep your current phone number for a one-off charge of £12.
Do brsk broadband deals include TV?
Brsk provides a TV service, called BetterTV, that you can bundle with your BetterNet brsk broadband. BetterTV comes with a 4K TV box, or you can download the BetterTV app and use it on as many mobile devices as you want.
The BetterTV service can be bundled with any 24-month brsk broadband deal, and the prices range from £35 to £65 per month depending on the speed you choose. There’s also a one-off BetterTV activation fee of £25, regardless of which brsk offer you go with.
Broadband and TV deals
Take a look at the latest TV and broadband packages on Uswitch.
How does brsk compare to larger broadband providers?
Brsk has an impressive rating of 4.6 out of 5 on Trustpilot as of March 2025, placing it in the ‘Excellent’ category.
Compare this with other, larger providers like Virgin Media, which currently has a rating of 1.4 out of 5, or Sky, which is currently sitting at 1.3 out of 5.
What areas in the country does brsk cover?
Brsk offers full fibre internet in pockets around Manchester, Birmingham, Bradford, Blackburn, and parts of Merseyside. According to the website, it’s currently building networks in multiple other towns and cities, including Preston, Bolton, and Barnsley, with even more areas coming soon.
A useful way to see if you can get brsk fibre in your area is to use our broadband postcode checker.
Is it easy to switch to brsk?
Certainly. Thanks to the new One Touch Switch process introduced in 2024, switching to an alternative provider is now easier than ever. You no longer have to contact your old provider to cancel your contract if you’re moving to a new provider on a different network.
How to contact brsk
If you’d like to learn more about brsk broadband from the provider itself, you can reach them on 0330 088 0564.
Compare our best broadband deals
Search on Uswitch to find the right broadband package for you.