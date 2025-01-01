What speeds are offered by brsk?

Brsk offers its full fibre broadband in four tiers, organised by download speed:

BetterNet150: upload and download speeds up to 150Mbps

upload and download speeds up to 150Mbps BetterNet500: upload and download speeds up to 500Mbps

upload and download speeds up to 500Mbps BetterNet1000: upload and download speeds up to 900Mbps

upload and download speeds up to 900Mbps BetterNet2000: upload and download speeds up to 2Gbps

Since brsk broadband is 100% full fibre, its internet service never relies on the less reliable copper wiring that can limit your download speeds. Even at the lower end of the range, brsk broadband at 150Mbps means you could stream high-resolution 4K video on multiple devices without buffering.

What types of deals are offered by brsk?

Typically, the money you can save on brsk prices will be higher when you sign up to a faster deal, and monthly rates are usually lower if you sign onto a longer contract.

What length of contract does brsk offer?

All brsk broadband deals come with a 24-month option, but it also offers month-to-month contracts, which are also called rolling contracts or no-contract broadband.

Rolling contracts will provide you with more flexibility if you want to end your contract for whatever reason, but the trade-off is that they normally cost more each month. For the best brsk prices overall, the 24-month contract is typically better. Especially if you know you won’t be moving house in the next couple of years.

Do brsk prices include home phone rental?

There’s no separate landline rental when you sign up with brsk, since the service is entirely digital. This means brsk is ready for the PSTN Switch Off, which will eventually remove the need for traditional copper phone lines.

However, if you’d like to keep a home phone, BetterPhone is an additional service that brsk offers to both new and existing customers. It costs as little as £4 a month on top of your broadband price and works just like a landline, only it connects via your internet.

And if you’re new to brsk, there’s even an option that lets you keep your current phone number for a one-off charge of £12.