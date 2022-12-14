When will my vouchers be sent out?

Broadband vouchers will typically only be sent to you once your broadband connection is turned on. This will tend to be different from provider to provider, as some have longer time periods in which new customers can cancel their order than others.

For the most part, your broadband account needs to be confirmed as being activated and can no longer be cancelled. Your new provider will then confirm with its chosen gift voucher company that your order is live and your vouchers can be issued.

This means it can sometimes take up to 120 days after your broadband has been installed before your vouchers will be sent out. To see how long you might have to wait you should double check the T&Cs of your voucher, which should be included in your original confirmation email.

Why haven’t I received my broadband vouchers?

If you still haven’t received your vouchers after waiting the required number of days, there may have been a problem with your original purchase.

1. The transaction was interrupted

You usually need to complete your initial transaction in one session in order for the sale to be tracked correctly with the gift card issuer. If you started the transaction but then navigated away from the page and returned later, the sale may not have been registered.

In this case, you’ll need to check your confirmation email for any mention of your gift voucher. Unfortunately, if you started a new session when you made your switch and there wasn’t a gift voucher landing page, you may not receive one. Get in touch with your new provider to find out if your gift voucher was registered properly when you switched.

2. You had a VPN or ad blocker installed

If you were using a VPN or ad blocker software, or had cookies disabled on your device, the sale may not have been properly tracked. Search through your emails to see if you can find any communications from one of the gift voucher providers mentioned below.

Who sends out broadband vouchers and gift cards?

Broadband vouchers are issued either directly from the provider or via a gift voucher service. Gift vouchers and reward cards attached to specific broadband deals are never issued directly from Uswitch.

Pure Card - BT, Plusnet

BT and Plusnet currently use Pure Card to issue their reward cards. These will usually be in the form of prepaid Mastercards that can be used just like regular debit or credit cards when shopping online.

Giftcloud - Vodafone, TalkTalk, Sky

Providers like Vodafone, TalkTalk and Sky all currently use Giftcloud to issue their gift cards. And while prepaid Mastercards are also available, some providers offer larger amounts for specific retailers such as Amazon, M&S or Tesco.

How to claim BT vouchers

BT regularly offers new customers free BT reward cards, cashback or Marks & Spencer vouchers when they join as a new broadband or TV customer through Uswitch. You’ll receive a confirmation email of your BT order, after which you can claim your BT voucher.

All new orders placed after the 1st November 2021 will receive a virtual reward card, so you won’t get any physical card or vouchers in the post like you did in the old days. A virtual reward card is a long card number that you would enter when paying for anything online, just as you would for a regular credit or debit card.

How to claim your BT Reward Card

Visit BT's claiming a reward card page – there should also be a link in your confirmation email.

You’ll then need to log in with your BT ID and password. If you don’t already have an ID and password, you’ll first need to set up your account.

Then simply submit your claim within your account.

Once your broadband installation is complete, you’ll have a 14-day cooling off period in which you can still cancel your contract with BT if you’re not 100% happy. After that 14-day period has ended, BT will send out your Reward Card automatically and you can start using it straight away.

There's a problem with my BT Reward Card claim - what can I do?

With most BT voucher offers, you should get your voucher within 30 days of submitting your claim. With some offers, however, a 45-day cut-off point applies.

If you haven't received your voucher within this time, or there's another problem with your claim like an incorrect value voucher to what was advertised, you can get in touch with BT:

Telephone - 0344 8791068

Email - bt@purecard.com

How to claim Plusnet vouchers

Plusnet offers incentives to new customers in the form of cashback and gift cards, but most often it sends you a Mastercard Reward Card. This essentially acts as money that you can redeem at any online retailer.

You’ll receive an initial confirmation email from Plusnet once you’ve signed up, and another email roughly 10 days after your broadband service has been activated.

Here’s how to claim Plusnet vouchers once your broadband has been activated:

Check your email, including your junk or spam folder

Click the link in the email within two months of the send date

Complete the form and click submit

You should receive your Reward Card within 30 days of completing the form and receiving an on-screen confirmation.

Plusnet Reward cards are often issued automatically for customers who switch through Uswitch. In this case, you’ll automatically receive your Reward Card within 30 days of your service being activated.

You’ll receive an email from plusnet@purecard.com with instructions on how to activate your Reward Card online once you receive it. You’ll need to input a PIN before you can use it, which will be included in the email.

You need to activate your Reward Card within three months of it being issued, so make sure you check your inbox and spam folder regularly if you’re waiting for it. Reward cards are then valid for 12 months once activated.

How to claim Vodafone broadband vouchers

Like the majority of broadband vouchers, your Vodafone voucher will be sent out to you a set period after your broadband installation has been completed. You will receive your Vodafone voucher via email up to 120 days after your installation is complete, after which you’ll have 90 days to claim it.

Here’s how to claim your Vodafone vouchers once your broadband has been activated:

You should receive an email from Giftcloud within 120 days of your connection being confirmed as live.

Click the link in the email and fill in your details as required.

You will receive a confirmation email from Giftcloud once you’ve selected your preferred Reward Card

If it’s been more than 120 days since your Vodafone broadband installation date, you can contact Vodafone directly on rewards@giftcloud.com. Be sure to quote your account number and as much information from your switch as possible to help speed up the process and make sure you get your vouchers as soon as possible.

It’s also a good idea to first check through your email junk or spam folder and keep an eye out for emails from giftcloud, as they could quite easily be marked as spam.

How to claim TalkTalk vouchers

TalkTalk vouchers are currently supplied through Giftcloud, so new customers who switch to an eligible TalkTalk deal via Uswitch will be able to choose vouchers from retailers such as Amazon, M&S and Tesco. Customers could also receive a Giftcloud pre-paid Mastercard which can be used just like any other credit or debit card when shopping online.

All TalkTalk vouchers and reward cards are issued digitally, but physical Mastercards can be requested.

Note: Amazon and Mastercard Digital can only be redeemed online – which makes sense for Amazon – but Tesco, M&S and physical Mastercards can be used in store as well as online.

Here’s how to claim your TalkTalk vouchers once your broadband has been activated:

1. You should receive an email from Giftcloud within 35 days of your connection being confirmed as live.

2. Click the link in the email and fill in your details as required.

3. You will receive a confirmation email from Giftcloud once you’ve selected your preferred reward card.

You’ll have 150 days to redeem your TalkTalk reward card from Giftcloud, so make sure to check your inbox and junk/spam folders regularly so you don’t miss it. And to be safe, allow up to 120 days from your purchase date to receive your Gift Card.

If you have any questions about the progress of your gift card, contactvhello@giftcloud.com.

How to claim Sky Broadband vouchers

Sky Broadband also offers its vouchers via Giftcloud, so the process is all handled through that service. Bear in mind that some providers like Sky can take up to four months after you sign up to send you your vouchers, and your broadband connection must be active in order to be eligible.

Here’s how to claim your Sky Broadband vouchers once your broadband has been activated:

You will receive an email with instructions on how to claim your Sky Broadband vouchers usually within 120 days of your purchase date, Sky just needs to confirm the sale to Giftcloud once it’s finalised.

Click the link in the email and fill in your details as required.

You will receive a confirmation email from Giftcloud once you’ve selected your preferred Reward Card

Again, if you’re having difficulty claiming your Sky Broadband vouchers, contact hello@giftcloud.com.