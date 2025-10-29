Community Fibre broadband review

About Community Fibre: Key features and offerings

Community Fibre, like most alternative providers, operates on a 100% full fibre network, which has proven to be the most reliable for speed and connectivity. A full fibre, or FTTP (fibre to the premises) network, means that the high-speed cables run directly to your home, rather than to a local ‘cabinet’ or FTTC connection which uses traditional (i.e. slower) copper wiring from the cabinet to your home.

While it is a full fibre-only provider, Community Fibre gives you the option of adding a digital phone service to your broadband package that gives you unlimited calls to UK landlines and mobiles for just £10 a month extra, as of August 2025.

Contracts are available in two lengths: 12 months and 24 months. Typically, a 24-month contract will be the cheapest, and Community Fibre is already known for its competitive prices. A 30-day rolling contract is also available if you need more flexibility, but those tend to be more expensive per month. Other standout features of Community Fibre include unlimited downloads and uploads, no setup costs, and the latest future-proof routers.

On the less positive side, it should be noted that Community Fibre increases its prices every April. Its price rise of £2 is slightly lower than what you’d normally find with larger providers, but it’s still worth noting before you sign up.