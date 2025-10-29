Community Fibre broadband review
Community Fibre is a regional full fibre network with a specific focus on London and the South of England. Its current reach is estimated at over 1 million homes, and it has its own 100% full fibre network. It’s known for its competitive prices and the ability to go ‘premium’, boasting download speeds of up to 5Gbps, which it claims is London’s fastest home internet.
Here we’ll take a closer look at Community Fibre’s hyperfast speeds, coverage areas, customer service, social tariff offering, and installation process. We’ll let you know whether it truly stands out for Londoners in the broadband market.
Community Fibre pros and cons
Pros
- 100% full fibre
Full fibre means great connectivity, with almost no buffering or outages.
- Range of contract options
You can choose either a 12 or 24-month contract depending on what's best for you.
Cons
- UK coverage
As a regional broadband provider, Community Fibre is only available to about 5% of homes in the country.
About Community Fibre: Key features and offerings
Community Fibre, like most alternative providers, operates on a 100% full fibre network, which has proven to be the most reliable for speed and connectivity. A full fibre, or FTTP (fibre to the premises) network, means that the high-speed cables run directly to your home, rather than to a local ‘cabinet’ or FTTC connection which uses traditional (i.e. slower) copper wiring from the cabinet to your home.
While it is a full fibre-only provider, Community Fibre gives you the option of adding a digital phone service to your broadband package that gives you unlimited calls to UK landlines and mobiles for just £10 a month extra, as of August 2025.
Contracts are available in two lengths: 12 months and 24 months. Typically, a 24-month contract will be the cheapest, and Community Fibre is already known for its competitive prices. A 30-day rolling contract is also available if you need more flexibility, but those tend to be more expensive per month. Other standout features of Community Fibre include unlimited downloads and uploads, no setup costs, and the latest future-proof routers.
On the less positive side, it should be noted that Community Fibre increases its prices every April. Its price rise of £2 is slightly lower than what you’d normally find with larger providers, but it’s still worth noting before you sign up.
Speed and reliability
As expected, the real benefit of full fibre is the faster, more reliable connection. In fact, Community Fibre advertises speeds of up to 5Gbps (5000Mbps), which is very speedy. Community Fibre is quick to point out, though, that these kinds of speeds are only possible with a wired connection, which does make sense as a wireless connection can’t carry so much data.
Speeds of over 1Gbps are only really necessary for households that expect heavy internet use, like when multiple users are streaming high-quality video or gaming online at the same time.
Regardless of the premium speed you sign up for, however, your Wi-Fi speeds can only reach speeds as fast as 950Mbps, which is still pretty impressive. This is down to Community Fibre’s state-of-the-art routers, which we’ll discuss below.
Most households will still be able to take advantage of Community’s other options, which include 500Mbps, 300Mbps, 150Mbps, 75Mbps, and its ‘Essential Fibre’ deal of 35Mbps, which is available to customers on a social tariff.
Community Fibre’s reliability comes from its 100% full fibre network, or in other words, it doesn’t use the old copper wiring that’s prone to outages and slowdowns on the network.
UK coverage
As an alternative provider, Community Fibre uses its own independent, full fibre network. It’s primarily a London-based provider, but it has pockets of availability in the South and Southeast of England. However, its coverage outside of London is a bit more sparse.
Whatever the case, its current reach is around 1.5 million homes, adding over 300,000 homes in the last year alone. And of course, to know for certain whether your property is covered, it’s super easy to use a postcode checker on its website, or on a price comparison website like Uswitch.
Customer service
When we checked in August 2025, Community Fibre had a very impressive rating of 4.7 stars out of 5 on Trustpilot, based on over 69,000 reviews, which is one of the highest ratings we’ve seen on that website. Many of the reviews comment on helpful engineers during installation and a fast resolution of issues.
In comparison, this is a far better score than some major UK internet providers like Virgin Media (1.4 out of 5) and Sky (1.3 out of 5).
To get in touch with a customer service member, we suggest using the contact form on the Community Fibre website. There’s also an account on X (formerly Twitter) which we can see is monitored regularly.
Community Fibre social tariff
In 2024, Community Fibre announced a new scheme in conjunction with the DWP to provide 12 months of free access to its full fibre broadband for individuals in various London boroughs receiving government benefits.
Availability is limited, and the DWP has to confirm that you’re on Jobseekers Allowance, Employment Support Allowance, Pension Credit, Income Support, or Universal Credit. If you’re eligible, though, you could receive Community Fibre for free for 12 months, with the option to cancel without charge at any time. The best way to get more information is to ask at your local Jobcentre Plus.
Even if you’re not eligible, though, Community Fibre has its own social broadband tariff, which nets you speeds of 35Mbps for just £12.50 a month. That kind of deal is usually reserved for those on Universal Credit, but Community Fibre offers it to anyone, without needing to run an eligibility check.
Home equipment and installation
The reason Community Fibre can achieve such fast speeds is because of its state-of-the-art equipment. People who sign up for one of the premium deals will get a Linksys Wi-Fi 6, the latest generation of Linksys routers.
Those who want the top speeds of 5Gbps will get the Technicolor Wi-Fi 6, which can handle speeds up to 10Gbps, so you’re even future-proofing yourself against even faster speeds.
All other packages will get the Linksys MX20 router, which is known for being fast and reliable.
Community Fibre offers free installation, no set-up fees, and free activation with all its 12-month and 24-month broadband plans. If you opt for a 30-day rolling contract, a small fee may apply.
Our opinion
Our opinion is that Community Fibre stands out as a fantastic option for Londoners and some in the South who are looking for ultrafast and reliable broadband. Community Fibre has met our standards for broadband accreditation, and you can expect powerful peak-time performance and reliable support.
Its wide range of options means it can cater to anyone’s internet needs, and all of its plans offer symmetrical upload and download speeds, which is a big plus. And it’s tough to beat its ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot rating of 4.7 stars out of 5, meaning customers are generally happy with the service they receive.
If you’re in London, Community Fibre provides a compelling choice for fast, reliable, and highly rated full fibre broadband.
