Direct Save Telecom broadband deals

About Direct Save Telecom

Direct Save Telecom (DST) is a UK-based telecommunications firm and is a subsidiary of Utilities UK. Its range of services include some of the cheapest broadband options for business and domestic customers.

DST also offers keenly-priced calls to UK landlines and claims it can save customers money on their existing call rates and line rental.

Direct Save Telecom customer service

DST's UK-based customer support team lines are open Monday to Friday, 8am to 8pm, although technical support is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Alternatively, DST pledges to respond to e-mail enquiries within 24 hours.

Equipment

All customers with DST receive a free wireless N router.