Your cookie preferences

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.

Select cookie preferences

Skip to main content
Utrack

Popular Search Terms

Provider logo

Direct Save Telecom broadband deals

Enter your postcode to start comparing Direct Save Telecom deals available to you:

Why choose Direct Save Telecom?

  • Connect your home: Get a free wireless router included.

  • Choose what’s best for you: Find a range of broadband packages to fit your needs.

  • Options for landline users: Loads of home phone plans to add to your package.

No results found
We don't have any Direct Save Telecom deals for you currently. See other available deals.

About these results

*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.

Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.

Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.

§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.

We’ve highlighted some recent Uswitch Award winners on our table.

How our site works

Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. This helps to keep our site free for you to use. Sometimes we have commercial agreements with providers to highlight deals that we think are worth your consideration. These deals are labelled 'sponsored'.

Exclusive deals are only available through RVU brands.

About Direct Save Telecom

Direct Save Telecom (DST) is a UK-based telecommunications firm and is a subsidiary of Utilities UK. Its range of services includes some of the cheapest broadband options for business and domestic customers.

DST also offers keenly-priced calls to UK landlines, claiming it can save customers money on their existing call rates and line rental.

Direct Save Telecom customer service

DST's UK-based customer support team lines are open Monday to Friday, 8 am to 8 pm, although technical support is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Alternatively, DST pledges to respond to e-mail enquiries within 24 hours.

Equipment

All customers with DST receive a free wireless N router.