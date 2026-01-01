Hyperoptic broadband deals

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Why choose Hyperoptic?
*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.
Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.
Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.
§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.
We’ve highlighted some recent Uswitch Award winners on our table.
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Hyperoptic has met our standards for broadband accreditation. Expect powerful peak-time performance and reliable support.
Hyperoptic is a full fibre broadband provider that was founded in 2011. It delivers some of the fastest broadband speeds in the country, often focusing its services on new-build homes and urban areas. It was one of the first providers to make gigabit speeds — those at 1Gbps and higher — available to homes in the UK.
Hyperoptic provides a reliable, next-generation broadband connection, as evidenced by its Uswitch Telecoms Award for 'Best Telecoms Innovation' in 2025.
Hyperoptic connects fibre-optic cables all the way to your property, which means its service is as reliable and consistent as possible, no matter how many people in your house are using the internet.
It’s also the fastest type of broadband you can currently get since most fibre connections still rely on older copper phone lines to get from the street to your home. And because Hyperoptic's service uses fibre broadband to supply your home phone connection, you don't have to pay landline rental if you don't have landline services.
Full fibre technology allows Hyperoptic to offer what is known as symmetrical speeds on any package, such as 150Mbps or faster. This means you can upload as fast as you download, unlike most broadband connections, where upload speeds are much slower.
For example, Hyperoptic’s 150Mb package offers 150Mbps download and 150Mbps upload, whereas a provider like Vodafone offers download speeds of 100Mbps with just 18Mbps upload speeds. So, if you spend a lot of time uploading and sending large files, gaming competitively online or streaming on a platform like Twitch, your service will likely be smoother with Hyperoptic.
Hyperoptic offers a range of packages so you can choose a speed and contract length that you prefer to get a monthly price that suits you best.
30Mb
50Mb
150Mb
500Mb
1Gb (1,000Mb)
12 months
24 months
Monthly rolling
Hyperoptic offers two discounted broadband deals, called social tariffs, to those receiving certain financial benefits. These 'Fair Fibre' packages allow you to access some of Hyperoptic's entry-level broadband speeds on a no-contract basis for a lower monthly fee.
New or existing customers who are eligible can choose between:
The financial support schemes that Hyperoptic considers for its social tariffs include the following:
There are multiple other benefit schemes that may qualify you for these discounted deals, though. So, make sure to check its website for more information, or browse more social tariffs from other providers in our guide.
It's just worth keeping in mind that the longer commitment you sign up for, the lower your monthly price will usually be.
All Hyperoptic broadband plans include the option to add home phone services to your package. The provider also offers a 30-day guarantee, which means you can cancel within the first 30 days with no termination fees.
Hyperoptic allows you to order a service up to 90 days in advance, which means you can switch when your current broadband contract is over.
Give its customer services team a call, and they’ll lock in any available offer and schedule your service to go live on your chosen date, with nothing to pay until your service starts.
Alternatively, since Hyperoptic runs its own network, you can even have Hyperoptic’s service running alongside your current provider for up to 30 days, if you can afford to have two broadband lines running. This could mean no downtime while switching away from another provider.
Hyperoptic is expanding its fibre network across the UK, with around 1.5 million homes already connected and more being added every week. To check its availability in your area, simply enter your postcode in our Hyperoptic postcode checker.
If it’s not available to you just yet, you can still register your interest by submitting your postcode on its website. It’s free and will not commit you to anything, and Hyperoptic offers a special discount once the service becomes available to order.
Read our expert reviews of all of the UK's biggest broadband providers.
Hyperoptic different Wi-Fi routers depending on when you last signed up and what speed tier you choose. If you choose a deal with speeds of 150Mbps or lower, you'll likely get a more standard router than if you select its 500Mb or 1Gb package.
Those on faster Hyperoptic packages will likely get its latest and most advanced Wi-Fi router - the Zyxel EX3301. It supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 and is equipped with mesh Wi-Fi tech for full home coverage.
Hyperoptic routers are free to customers who sign up for any of its broadband packages. They all feature intelligent channel switching to minimise interference, so your connection is less prone to be affected by environmental conditions.
You can also include a mini hub and other equipment to ensure full coverage throughout your home or offices.
Hyperoptic’s customer support is available 24/7, and the provider is rated Excellent on Trustpilot.
If you need help with something to do with your service, Hyperoptic has an extensive hub of online help pages with information on billing, the installation process, speed, technical support and more.
Or if you’d rather speak to an agent, you can contact the Hyperoptic support team via the following ways:
Hyperoptic does not provide email addresses for broadband customers. Of course, subscribers can always use a free account such as Gmail or Yahoo.
Search on Uswitch to find the right broadband package for you and save up to £395 a year.