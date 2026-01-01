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Hyperoptic broadband deals

Enter your postcode to start comparing Hyperoptic deals available to you:

Why choose Hyperoptic?

  • Stress-free streaming: Get market-leading speeds of up to 900Mbps.
  • Broadband-only deals: Ultrafast broadband with no need to pay for extras you don't use.
  • Great value: Very reasonable monthly prices for 12 and 24-month contracts.
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Hyperoptic
Sorted by: Uswitch rated
  • Hyperoptic
    Hyperoptic 150Mb Full Fibre Broadband
    158
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £10.00
    a month
    until April 2027
    price rises each April in contract by £4.00
    no setup cost
    24 month contract
  • Hyperoptic
    Hyperoptic 1Gb Full Fibre Broadband
    900
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £17.00
    a month
    until April 2027
    price rises each April in contract by £4.00
    no setup cost
    24 month contract
  • Hyperoptic
    Hyperoptic 1Gb Full Fibre Broadband - 12 Months
    900
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £23.00
    a month
    until April 2027
    price rises each April in contract by £4.00
    no setup cost
    12 month contract
  • Hyperoptic
    Hyperoptic 150Mb Full Fibre Broadband - 12 Months
    158
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £17.00
    a month
    until April 2027
    price rises each April in contract by £4.00
    no setup cost
    12 month contract
  • Hyperoptic
    Hyperoptic 500Mb Full Fibre Broadband - 12 Months
    520
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £21.00
    a month
    until April 2027
    price rises each April in contract by £4.00
    no setup cost
    12 month contract
  • Hyperoptic
    Hyperoptic 500Mb Full Fibre Broadband
    520
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £14.00
    a month
    until April 2027
    price rises each April in contract by £4.00
    no setup cost
    24 month contract

About these results

*Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.

Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.

Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.

§Order before 8pm for next working day delivery. To find out more about delivery times, please check the provider site for more details.

We’ve highlighted some recent Uswitch Award winners on our table.

How our site works

Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. This helps to keep our site free for you to use. Sometimes we have commercial agreements with providers to highlight deals that we think are worth your consideration. These deals are labelled 'sponsored'.

Exclusive deals are only available through RVU brands.

Broadband industry recognition

Hyperoptic: Uswitch-accredited provider

Hyperoptic has met our standards for broadband accreditation. Expect powerful peak-time performance and reliable support.

About Hyperoptic broadband

Hyperoptic is a full fibre broadband provider that was founded in 2011. It delivers some of the fastest broadband speeds in the country, often focusing its services on new-build homes and urban areas. It was one of the first providers to make gigabit speeds — those at 1Gbps and higher — available to homes in the UK.

Hyperoptic provides a reliable, next-generation broadband connection, as evidenced by its Uswitch Telecoms Award for 'Best Telecoms Innovation' in 2025.

2026 Uswitch Telecoms Awards winners

How does Hyperoptic full fibre broadband work?

Hyperoptic connects fibre-optic cables all the way to your property, which means its service is as reliable and consistent as possible, no matter how many people in your house are using the internet.

It’s also the fastest type of broadband you can currently get since most fibre connections still rely on older copper phone lines to get from the street to your home. And because Hyperoptic's service uses fibre broadband to supply your home phone connection, you don't have to pay landline rental if you don't have landline services.

Full fibre technology allows Hyperoptic to offer what is known as symmetrical speeds on any package, such as 150Mbps or faster. This means you can upload as fast as you download, unlike most broadband connections, where upload speeds are much slower.

For example, Hyperoptic’s 150Mb package offers 150Mbps download and 150Mbps upload, whereas a provider like Vodafone offers download speeds of 100Mbps with just 18Mbps upload speeds. So, if you spend a lot of time uploading and sending large files, gaming competitively online or streaming on a platform like Twitch, your service will likely be smoother with Hyperoptic.

Hyperoptic broadband review

Hyperoptic broadband packages

Hyperoptic offers a range of packages so you can choose a speed and contract length that you prefer to get a monthly price that suits you best.

Speed options

  • 30Mb

  • 50Mb

  • 150Mb

  • 500Mb

  • 1Gb (1,000Mb)

Contract length options

  • 12 months

  • 24 months

  • Monthly rolling

  • Hyperoptic
    Hyperoptic 150Mb Full Fibre Broadband - 12 Months
    158
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £17.00
    a month
    until April 2027
    price rises each April in contract by £4.00
    no setup cost
    12 month contract
  • Hyperoptic
    Hyperoptic 500Mb Full Fibre Broadband - 12 Months
    520
    Mbps
    average UK speed*
    £21.00
    a month
    until April 2027
    price rises each April in contract by £4.00
    no setup cost
    12 month contract

    • Hyperoptic social tariffs

    Hyperoptic offers two discounted broadband deals, called social tariffs, to those receiving certain financial benefits. These 'Fair Fibre' packages allow you to access some of Hyperoptic's entry-level broadband speeds on a no-contract basis for a lower monthly fee.

    New or existing customers who are eligible can choose between:

    1. Fair Fibre 50Mb for £15 a month
    2. Fair Fibre 150Mb for £20 a month

    The financial support schemes that Hyperoptic considers for its social tariffs include the following:

    • Universal Credit
    • Income Support
    • Housing Benefit
    • Personal Independence Payment

    There are multiple other benefit schemes that may qualify you for these discounted deals, though. So, make sure to check its website for more information, or browse more social tariffs from other providers in our guide.

    Check if you're eligible for a broadband social tariff

    It's just worth keeping in mind that the longer commitment you sign up for, the lower your monthly price will usually be.

    All Hyperoptic broadband plans include the option to add home phone services to your package. The provider also offers a 30-day guarantee, which means you can cancel within the first 30 days with no termination fees.

    Early switching to Hyperoptic

    Hyperoptic allows you to order a service up to 90 days in advance, which means you can switch when your current broadband contract is over.

    Give its customer services team a call, and they’ll lock in any available offer and schedule your service to go live on your chosen date, with nothing to pay until your service starts.

    Alternatively, since Hyperoptic runs its own network, you can even have Hyperoptic’s service running alongside your current provider for up to 30 days, if you can afford to have two broadband lines running. This could mean no downtime while switching away from another provider.

    Is Hyperoptic available in my area?

    Hyperoptic is expanding its fibre network across the UK, with around 1.5 million homes already connected and more being added every week. To check its availability in your area, simply enter your postcode in our Hyperoptic postcode checker.

    If it’s not available to you just yet, you can still register your interest by submitting your postcode on its website. It’s free and will not commit you to anything, and Hyperoptic offers a special discount once the service becomes available to order.

    Uswitch broadband provider reviews

    Read our expert reviews of all of the UK's biggest broadband providers.

    Read our broadband reviews

    Hyperoptic Wi-Fi equipment

    Hyperoptic different Wi-Fi routers depending on when you last signed up and what speed tier you choose. If you choose a deal with speeds of 150Mbps or lower, you'll likely get a more standard router than if you select its 500Mb or 1Gb package.

    Those on faster Hyperoptic packages will likely get its latest and most advanced Wi-Fi router - the Zyxel EX3301. It supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 and is equipped with mesh Wi-Fi tech for full home coverage.

    Hyperoptic routers are free to customers who sign up for any of its broadband packages. They all feature intelligent channel switching to minimise interference, so your connection is less prone to be affected by environmental conditions.

    You can also include a mini hub and other equipment to ensure full coverage throughout your home or offices.

    Hyperoptic customer service

    Hyperoptic’s customer support is available 24/7, and the provider is rated Excellent on Trustpilot.

    If you need help with something to do with your service, Hyperoptic has an extensive hub of online help pages with information on billing, the installation process, speed, technical support and more.

    Or if you’d rather speak to an agent, you can contact the Hyperoptic support team via the following ways:

    • Email: support@hyperoptic.com
    • Phone: 0333 332 1111
    • Live chat: Visit Hyperoptic's Contact Us page and scroll down to the bottom

    Does Hyperoptic have a customer email address?

    Hyperoptic does not provide email addresses for broadband customers. Of course, subscribers can always use a free account such as Gmail or Yahoo.

    Compare our best broadband deals

    Search on Uswitch to find the right broadband package for you and save up to £395 a year.

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