Hyperoptic broadband deals

About Hyperoptic broadband

Hyperoptic was founded by the same people behind Be Unlimited in 2005 and offers fibre broadband at speeds of up to 900Mb

Its super-fast service is based on its fibre to the building network that means that connection speed is unaffected by how far your home is from your telephone exchange.

Because Hyperoptic's service uses fibre broadband to supply your home phone connection, you don't have to pay landline rental.

Currently, Hyperoptic is only available in limited locations, although the provider is expanding its reach. Not sure about Hyperoptic coverage in your area? Use the availability checker above to see if you can get it.

If Hyperoptic isn't available in your location just yet, you can register your interest online and, if enough people in your area also register their interest, Hyperoptic will connect your area.

Hyperoptic broadband customer service

Hyperoptic offers 24-hour support seven days a week.

Alternatively, you can raise a ticket outlining your problem on the ‘My Hyperoptic’ part of the company's site. This will be answered by an agent who is designated to your account when you sign up with My Hyperoptic.

Equipment

At the heart of Hyperoptic's service is the wireless HyperHub router, which facilitates super fast connection speeds. This is free to customers who sign up for any of Hyperoptic's broadband packages and uses cutting-edge wireless technology for a more robust connection.

The HyperHub also features intelligent channel switching to minimise interference, so your connection is less prone to be affected by environmental conditions.

E-mail features

Hyperoptic does not provide e-mail addresses for broadband customers. Of course, subscribers can always use a free account such as Gmail or Yahoo.

Extras

As well as super-fast fibre broadband, Hyperoptic offers competitively priced home phone services with options for free evening and weekend calls or free calls at any time.