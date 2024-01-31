Trooli broadband deals

Popular Search Terms
Why choose Trooli?
No mid-contract price hikes: Trooli guarantees no unexpected price increases during your initial contract term.
Excellent reviews: Trooli is rated Excellent by customers on Trustpilot for its installation and service.
Wi-Fi extenders: Boost your signal with Trooli’s Wi-Fi Plus extenders. Get one free with its 900Mbps package.
Trooli is a full fibre broadband provider available to over 250,000 properties in the South and South East of England. It fully builds and maintains its own broadband network, which means it doesn’t rely on big companies like Openreach to get you online.
Because Trooli’s network is full fibre-only, you’ll get a direct fibre connection straight into your property - compared to most broadband packages that still need slower copper cables to work. This will help you receive a stronger, more reliable service with ultrafast speeds up to 900Mbps – any time, day or night.
Every deal comes with the Trooli Wi-Fi 6 router as standard, which uses some of the latest wireless tech to handle dozens of devices at once. But if you’re still struggling to get ultrafast speeds throughout your home - you live in a large house, for example - the Trooli Wi-Fi Plus service will help to boost your signal strength in every room.
Also, Trooli guarantees it will never increase your prices mid-contract - something only a small number of providers promise.
Ultra-reliable full fibre technology. Every Trooli customer receives a direct full fibre connection to their property, meaning you receive an ultra-reliable service with guaranteed speeds day or night.
A network built, managed and maintained by local, expert support teams. Because Trooli’s network is independent, so are its local engineers and support staff. Its dedicated teams are ready and able to react immediately, rather than having to wait for another network to fix their issues first.
Ultrafast speeds up to 900Mbps + Wi-Fi Plus. Whether you’re a gamer, working from home or a family looking to connect a dozen devices at once, Trooli has full fibre speeds of up to 900Mbps are guaranteed into your property. And its Wi-Fi Plus signal booster will help to ensure full coverage within your home.
All of Trooli’s broadband services are full fibre, also known as fibre-to-the-premises. And it offers a range of options for customers to choose what is right for them:
150Mbps
500Mbps
900Mbps
A truly full fibre broadband network, built just for you.
Price lock guarantee – no inflation-based price rises for the duration of your 24-month contract.
Ultra-reliable network with 99.99+% uptime.
Guaranteed ultrafast broadband speeds, up to 14 times faster than the national average*.
Local support teams and UK-based Customer Service.
Additional services are available on enquiry, such as static IP.
Trooli has an expert support team, based locally to the properties it serves. It’s available 7 days a week (Mon-Fri 8:30 - 18:00, Sat-Sun & Bank Hol 09:00 - 17:00).
Phone – 0800 048 7790
Email - hello@trooli.com
"Here at Trooli, we’re creating an independent, purpose-built full fibre broadband network, just for you. Combining the best industry experience and the latest full fibre broadband technology, our full fibre network delivers a service above and beyond what customers are used to today.
Independent from the Openreach network and copper phone lines, we deliver direct full fibre connections to every customer, with an ultra-reliable service and guaranteed, ultrafast full fibre speeds straight to their door."