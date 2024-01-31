Trooli broadband deals

Your cookie preferences

    Why choose Trooli?

    • No mid-contract price hikes: Trooli guarantees no unexpected price increases during your initial contract term.

    • Excellent reviews: Trooli is rated Excellent by customers on Trustpilot for its installation and service.

    • Wi-Fi extenders: Boost your signal with Trooli’s Wi-Fi Plus extenders. Get one free with its 900Mbps package.

        Super fast fibre optic broadband means smoother video-streaming, better online gaming and quicker sharing of photos and videos.
        1. Trooli

          Trooli Full Fibre 900Mbps

          900 Mbps
          average UK speed*
          £15.00 a month
          for 3 months then £30.00
          no setup cost
          24 month contract
          Buy now
          or call 0800 048 7790
          More info
        2. Trooli

          Trooli Full Fibre 150Mbps

          150 Mbps
          average UK speed*
          £15.00 a month
          for 3 months then £30.00
          no setup cost
          24 month contract
          Buy now
          or call 0800 048 7790
          More info
        3. Trooli

          Trooli Full Fibre 500Mbps

          500 Mbps
          average UK speed*
          £19.50 a month
          for 6 months then £39.00
          no setup cost
          24 month contract
          Buy now
          or call 0800 048 7790
          More info
        *Average speeds are based on the download speed available to at least 50% of customers with this product during peak time (8 to 10pm). Your actual speeds depend on factors like your connection type, area, time of day and distance from the telephone exchange.

        Deals are subject to local availability and may not be available to existing customers. You can confirm availability and estimated speeds for your property on the provider’s website - this may be different to what we show.

        Some providers may increase monthly costs each year during your contract, in line with the retail or consumer price index. Check their terms before signing up.

        We’ve highlighted some recent Uswitch Award winners on our table.

        About Trooli

        Trooli is a full fibre broadband provider available to over 250,000 properties in the South and South East of England. It fully builds and maintains its own broadband network, which means it doesn’t rely on big companies like Openreach to get you online.

        Because Trooli’s network is full fibre-only, you’ll get a direct fibre connection straight into your property - compared to most broadband packages that still need slower copper cables to work. This will help you receive a stronger, more reliable service with ultrafast speeds up to 900Mbps – any time, day or night.

        Every deal comes with the Trooli Wi-Fi 6 router as standard, which uses some of the latest wireless tech to handle dozens of devices at once. But if you’re still struggling to get ultrafast speeds throughout your home - you live in a large house, for example - the Trooli Wi-Fi Plus service will help to boost your signal strength in every room.

        Also, Trooli guarantees it will never increase your prices mid-contract - something only a small number of providers promise.

        Key features

        • Ultra-reliable full fibre technology. Every Trooli customer receives a direct full fibre connection to their property, meaning you receive an ultra-reliable service with guaranteed speeds day or night.

        • A network built, managed and maintained by local, expert support teams. Because Trooli’s network is independent, so are its local engineers and support staff. Its dedicated teams are ready and able to react immediately, rather than having to wait for another network to fix their issues first.

        • Ultrafast speeds up to 900Mbps + Wi-Fi Plus. Whether you’re a gamer, working from home or a family looking to connect a dozen devices at once, Trooli has full fibre speeds of up to 900Mbps are guaranteed into your property. And its Wi-Fi Plus signal booster will help to ensure full coverage within your home.

        Trooli broadband speeds

        All of Trooli’s broadband services are full fibre, also known as fibre-to-the-premises. And it offers a range of options for customers to choose what is right for them:

        • 150Mbps 

        • 500Mbps 

        • 900Mbps

        Provider benefits

        • A truly full fibre broadband network, built just for you.

        • Price lock guarantee – no inflation-based price rises for the duration of your 24-month contract.

        • Ultra-reliable network with 99.99+% uptime.

        • Guaranteed ultrafast broadband speeds, up to 14 times faster than the national average*.

        • Local support teams and UK-based Customer Service.

        • Additional services are available on enquiry, such as static IP.

        Trooli customer service details

        Trooli has an expert support team, based locally to the properties it serves. It’s available 7 days a week (Mon-Fri 8:30 - 18:00, Sat-Sun & Bank Hol 09:00 - 17:00). 

        There are 4 main ways you can contact us:

        What the provider says

        "Here at Trooli, we’re creating an independent, purpose-built full fibre broadband network, just for you. Combining the best industry experience and the latest full fibre broadband technology, our full fibre network delivers a service above and beyond what customers are used to today.

        Independent from the Openreach network and copper phone lines, we deliver direct full fibre connections to every customer, with an ultra-reliable service and guaranteed, ultrafast full fibre speeds straight to their door."