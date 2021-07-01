About Virgin Media Business broadband

Virgin Media Business is a subsidiary of Virgin Media. The company was formed back in 2006 with the merger of Virgin Mobile UK with NTL and Telewest. The business division of the conglomerate retained the name ntl: Telewest Business until 2010 when it was rebranded ‘Virgin Media Business’.

Since then, Virgin Media Business has established itself as one of the UK’s leading business broadband providers, with landmarks along the way including the launch of the first ever dedicated business broadband offering, without constraints or extra charges in the shape of Big Red Internet.

Virgin Media Business's real strength is its next-generation fibre broadband network, which means it’s able to deliver super-fast reliable connections to UK businesses.

The company inherited use of this from Virgin Media’s consumer broadband division and at the time of writing was so extensive that it was available to the majority of businesses across the UK.

Virgin Media Business broadband customer service

Virgin Media Business broadband customer support lines are staffed by a UK-based team dedicated to dealing with business-only queries and issues.

The service is available via a free to call 0800 number and operates 24 hours a day every day of the year. Virgin Media pledges to have resolve problems within 24 hours.

Equipment

Virgin Media Business broadband packages comes with a Virgin Media Super Hub to allow customers to connect with multiple computers simultaneously.

Software features

Internet security software — including antivirus and anti-spyware — is free with all Virgin Media Business broadband deals.

E-mail features

A fixed IP address is provided free with Virgin Media Business broadband, as are company e-mail addresses.