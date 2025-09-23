Digital Voice: The UK copper landline switch-off explained

BT is switching all of its landline connections from copper cables to a new service called ‘Digital Voice’. This affects every household in the UK that uses a landline phone, and the deadline for providers to make this switch is fast approaching.

Providers that offer landline services are working on completing this with the help of Openreach, the BT network that runs the entire copper cable network in the UK.

Many people are already on this new connection, so there’s a chance you may not need to take any action. But if your landline is still plugged into the phone socket in your home, there may be a small switchover you’ll need to do to continue using it.

What is the ‘copper switch-off’?

The nationwide Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN), operated by BT Group’s Openreach, has supplied the UK’s copper phone line connections for decades. It even powered the majority of UK broadband connections up until the last few years.

However, it’s an ageing technology that’s started to degrade in quality. Increasing outages show that it’s struggling to keep up with higher customer demands for strong connectivity. So with more reliable fibre-optic technology now readily available, BT is keen to replace the whole network in favour of a much higher-quality, digital service.

This is a big undertaking for Openreach as the network is obviously very widespread, reaching many rural and remote properties too. Plus, there are a number of highly important connections, such as telecare services, where the switchover has to be handled with a lot of caution.

As a result, there have naturally been some hurdles to Openreach’s progress with the switch-off. But it's now ready to migrate the whole country to the new service. Providers aim to have most UK customers migrated before the end of 2025, with an additional deadline of 31 January 2027 in place for telecare customers.