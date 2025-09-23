Digital Voice: The UK copper landline switch-off explained
BT is switching all of its landline connections from copper cables to a new service called ‘Digital Voice’. This affects every household in the UK that uses a landline phone, and the deadline for providers to make this switch is fast approaching.
Providers that offer landline services are working on completing this with the help of Openreach, the BT network that runs the entire copper cable network in the UK.
Many people are already on this new connection, so there’s a chance you may not need to take any action. But if your landline is still plugged into the phone socket in your home, there may be a small switchover you’ll need to do to continue using it.
What is the ‘copper switch-off’?
The nationwide Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN), operated by BT Group’s Openreach, has supplied the UK’s copper phone line connections for decades. It even powered the majority of UK broadband connections up until the last few years.
However, it’s an ageing technology that’s started to degrade in quality. Increasing outages show that it’s struggling to keep up with higher customer demands for strong connectivity. So with more reliable fibre-optic technology now readily available, BT is keen to replace the whole network in favour of a much higher-quality, digital service.
This is a big undertaking for Openreach as the network is obviously very widespread, reaching many rural and remote properties too. Plus, there are a number of highly important connections, such as telecare services, where the switchover has to be handled with a lot of caution.
As a result, there have naturally been some hurdles to Openreach’s progress with the switch-off. But it's now ready to migrate the whole country to the new service. Providers aim to have most UK customers migrated before the end of 2025, with an additional deadline of 31 January 2027 in place for telecare customers.
What is Digital Voice?
Digital Voice is the name for the new phone line connection that Openreach is connecting our landlines to.
A Digital Voice connection uses your home broadband instead of the old copper phone line network. This vastly improves the quality and reliability of your home phone calls, as digital services have better capacity for data and provide a more consistent connection.
Digital Voice is a shorter name for Digital ‘Voice over Internet Protocol’ - so if you’ve ever heard the phrase ‘VoIP’ before, this is the new service your home phone will use.
What do I need to do to make the switch?
Providers can do most of the switch-over to Digital Voice remotely without anyone visiting your home. There won’t be any change to how you use your landline - only what it’s connected to.
Here’s a simple guide to the process:
Your provider will notify you of the switchover a few weeks in advance, along with some information on how it all works and what you’re required to do.
If you have an older Wi-Fi router, your provider may need to send you a new one to plug in and connect to.
If your Wi-Fi router and landline socket are placed in different areas of your home, your provider might need to deliver an easy-to-install Digital Voice adapter
When the day comes, your provider will switch off the existing analogue connection and turn on the digital one
To connect, simply plug your landline phone into your Wi-Fi router, rather than the separate phone socket.
What if I don’t have broadband?
If you’re a landline-only customer, rest assured - you won’t need to install a broadband connection to migrate to Digital Voice.
Instead, you’ll be reserved for what Openreach is calling a ‘dedicated landline service’, where it will supply what is technically a broadband connection for you, but at no extra cost.
Virgin Media Voice customers
Virgin Media home phone customers will also need to be migrated from an analogue to a digital phone line. While it uses different cables to Openreach’s copper network, it also runs a legacy phone line that needs to be retired in place of its broadband connection.
The process may work slightly differently from BT’s. Virgin Media will need to send an adapter to every customer whose phone lines plug into the old socket, whereas most customers on Openreach can just plug their landline into their Wi-Fi router. But the provider is taking as much care with the migration, ensuring you have as much of the information you need beforehand.
Compare Virgin Media broadband deals
Browser our range of Virgin Media broadband and home phone packages and TV bundles.
Do I need a full fibre connection for Digital Voice?
No, you don’t need a full fibre connection to switch to Digital Voice. It works if you’re still using a copper-based broadband connection.
Digital Voice is also being rolled out in advance of full fibre in areas where it’s not available just yet, which means you don’t have to upgrade to full fibre to get it.
Those who still have a copper (or part-copper) broadband connection will instead be converted to SOGEA, which stands for ‘single order generic ethernet access’. You won't notice a difference as a customer, but providers need to do this to ensure all households are on Digital Voice before the January 2027 deadline.
SOGEA is quite a complicated technology compared to other types. Essentially, it's a fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC) connection that uses a fibre-optic cable from the network exchange to your local green street cabinet, and then a copper cable from there to your home.
However, under SOGEA, the copper cable supplies your landline connection through its broadband signal, rather than the ‘analogue’ voice signal it previously used. Standard FTTC connections would still rely on both.
What’s the plan for telecare customers?
Following a 1000-customer trial, BT and Openreach finally confirmed in September 2025 that it could start migrating the 1.8 million UK customers using copper-based telecare systems over to Digital Voice.
This was a large hurdle for the company to overcome, and caused a number of delays to the copper switch-off, as it highlighted a particular need to migrate vulnerable customers with more care.
Over 4,000 Openreach engineers have been trained to manage the migration of these services in time for the 31 January 2027 deadline. In fact, this deadline is largely in place for telecare and other vulnerable customers, as standard customers will mostly be migrated much earlier (before 2026).
Who can I contact to learn more?
If you have any concerns or questions about your copper landline migration, it’s best to contact your provider first. Their customer service teams should be able to advise you on the process and address any issues you report.
If you’re not satisfied with your own provider’s response to your situation, you can also call Ofcom for advice on 0300 123 3333.
Issues and delays to the copper switch-off
Due to the complicated and large-scale nature of the task, the switch-off’s progress hasn’t always been smooth sailing. Here are some of the main points of concern people have reported about the new system.
Power cuts
Since Digital Voice connections rely on a Wi-Fi router, which plugs into your mains power socket, home phone connections will now be affected by power cuts. This includes emergency phone calls.
This was already the case for those with cordless landline phones, and anyone with a mobile phone should still be able to make calls during a power cut. However, a number of vulnerable customers still rely on older copper landline connections that aren’t affected by power cuts, and the migration to Digital Voice would threaten that.
These customers may not use a mobile phone, or they might have a weak mobile signal at home. So to ensure they can still make phone calls during a power cut, providers can send them protective equipment. This could be a rechargeable battery backup unit, which powers the landline during a power cut, or even a free-of-charge mobile phone with a signal booster.
Telecare customers
During the initial stages of the copper switch-off, it was quickly raised that not enough measures were in place for customers using telecare devices.
Some vulnerable customers were mistakenly left offline, which presented serious issues when it came to using telecare devices such as personal alarms.
After a resulting public outcry, telecoms providers paused migrations until they had vastly improved the process for telecare devices. As of September 2025, BT and Virgin Media are now satisfied that the process is rigorous enough to continue the migration.
What else does the copper switch-off affect?
While the home landline network is one of the biggest challenges for the copper switch-off, the January 2027 deadline affects other types of public infrastructure too. Copper cabling will also need to be removed from:
- Payment terminals / ATMs
- CCTV and burglar alarms
- Traffic lights & roadside telephones
- Emergency services
What’s BT doing with the copper?
BT (through its network arm, Openreach) plans to recycle the copper it removes from the nationwide network with the help of European Metal Recycling. The metal will be broken down and sold to be used in various industries that still need it, such as electric vehicles, building construction and consumer electronics.
BT stands to earn around £1.5 billion from selling and recycling the copper it eventually removes from the network, according to Data Center Dynamics.
Copper switch-off FAQs
Can I keep my home phone number when I'm switched to Digital Voice?
Yes. Switching to digital phone services doesn't require you to change your home phone number.
What is Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)?
Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) is another phrase to describe digital phone services.
Rather than use the old analogue copper phone lines to connect your landline, VoIP runs your landline calls through your broadband connection. It offers a smoother and more reliable experience.
What happens if I have a burglar alarm?
Many burglar alarm companies have made preparations for the copper phone line switch-off, so you may have been contacted by yours already.
However, some may not have made the necessary preparations to continue operating on a digital phone service yet.
We'd recommend you contact your burglar alarm provider and ask what their plans are for the copper switch-off. Just be cautious about any charges they might incur for the switchover, and be ready to look elsewhere if you're uncomfortable with any quoted price.
What is the PSTN?
The Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) is the copper landline network that has powered our home phones for decades.
It's operated by BT Group's Openreach, who are currently in the process of decommissioning the network in favour of digital landline services.
Compare our best broadband deals
Search on Uswitch to find the right broadband package for you.