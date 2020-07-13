Every Country’s Favourite Foreign Football Team

Thanks to the many fast broadband deals on offer, you can now watch live sports from the comfort of your home without the worry of poor picture quality, buffering or glitches.

Whether you only watch football when your national team is playing, or you love the sport so much you want to watch any (and every) game out there, there’s no denying that most people have a favourite team.

If your broadband makes streaming live sports difficult, remember you can browse a range of broadband offers using our comparison tool, which will help you finda service that can cater to all your streaming needs.

There are so many iconic football teams in the world. So, to reveal the world’s most searched teams, the TV and broadband experts at Uswitch analysed Google search data to discover which football teams people are Googling the most in (almost) every country around the world.

The iconic Spanish team, Real Madrid CF, is revealed as the most popular football team in the world when each country’s local teams aren’t included. Our research shows it is the most searched foreign football team in an impressive 75 countries, the most of any football team, including the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Sweden and Austria.

Real Madrid CF is the most successful European football franchise of the 20th Century, following its creation by a group of football fans in Madrid in 1902. Originally called the Madrid Football Club, the club is now so successful that it has won 35 top-tier national league titles and 14 European Cups, as of May 2022.

The second most searched team is Liverpool FC, being the most popular foreign team in 34 countries around the globe. Among the 34 countries showing support for the England-based team are Ukraine, Cyprus, Namibia, Malta and New Zealand.

Nicknamed “the Reds” by fans, Liverpool Football Club is England’s most successful team, winning 15 Community Shields, eight League Cups, seven FA Cups and 19 first-league titles, as well as making it to the most recent Champions League Final.

Third on the list is a major rival of Liverpool FC, Manchester United, which is the most popular foreign football team in 27 countries. As a club, it has signed and produced some of the most iconic footballers in the world, including David Beckham, George Best, Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo. Also known as “the Red Devils,” Manchester United FC is the number one foreign club in countries including Japan, Greece, Cambodia, Norway, and Australia.

Manchester City is fourth and is revealed as the number one club for 20 countries altogether, including The Netherlands and Portugal. And Arsenal FC rounds off the top five most Googled clubs, as they are the most searched team in 13 countries, including Scotland, Uganda and Kuwait.