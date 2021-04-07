In fact, there are dozens of different types of online fraud. Fraudsters have invented scams for all types of products and services, including loans, dating sites, holidays and business opportunities. Cybercrime is one of the most prevalent crimes in the country, so nowadays you’re more likely to fall victim to fraud or cyber offences than many other crimes.

Victims of fraud range across vulnerable individuals, major corporations, smaller businesses, as well as the public sector. According to the UK’s ‘Annual Fraud Indicator,’ fraud losses to the UK are estimated at around £190 billion every year.

We surveyed people across the UK to find out their views when it comes to online fraud, and found that over half of the people surveyed have suffered financial losses due to fraud. Not only that, but 45% have had their personal information stolen online, and 2 in 5 said their mental health suffered as a result of scams like this. But despite this huge impact on internet users, a further 1 in 5 said they do not think they are susceptible to online fraud.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a closer look at online fraud to reveal which European country is losing the most money, how online fraud has changed over time in the UK, as well as the different types of scams to look out for.

Which country is losing the most money?

Fraud in card transactions varies considerably across Europe. Using data from the European Central Bank we’ve taken a look at the amount of money lost (€) per 1,000 inhabitants and the number of people affected per 1,000 inhabitants in countries across Europe. The UK comes out as the hardest-hit at a value of €10,414 lost per 1,000 inhabitants.