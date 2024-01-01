Compare goods in transit insurance

If moving business or customer goods is a regular activity for your business, goods in transit insurance is something you should consider.

It offers cover for any cargo your business transports in the event it gets damaged, stolen or lost. You might consider goods in transit cover if you transport items or products from a factory or workshop to a business premises, retail outlet or private property.

There’s different types of cover depending on the type of cargo you transport, so be sure to check around to find a policy for the best price that covers your business’ activities.

It’s important to note that the contents of the vehicle are covered while it is moving, not before departure or after your arrival.