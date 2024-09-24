Car insurance for drivers with previous claims

How can I check my car insurance claims history?

The easiest way to check your car insurance claims history is to ask your current insurer for any claims you’ve made to date. You could also ask your previous insurer if you switched in the last few years.

You’ll need lodge a ‘subject access request’ if you want more information. This gives you the right to find out what information a company holds on you under data protection law.

In this case, you’d make a request to the Claims and Underwriting Exchange. This is the central database of all motor, home, personal injury and industrial-illness incidents reported by insurers in the UK. Your data is held for six years from the date the claim was closed.

To access this information, head to the Motor Insurers’ Bureau website and complete a subject access request form.

How can I protect my no-claims bonus?

A no claims bonus gives you a reduction on your insurance premiums if you haven’t made a claim, so normally this discount would disappear in future once you’ve made a claim.

But you can pay to protect your no claims bonus so that the bonus will remain after you’ve made a claim – even if the incident was your own fault.

This doesn’t mean your insurance premiums won’t go up even if your no-claims bonus remains intact. This is because:

Depending on the insurer, you’ll be asked to state whether you’ve made any claims in the last three to five years

Insurers will calculate your premium based on your risk profile, and any no-claims bonus is applied to that amount.

But your premiums should still be lower than if you didn’t have a no-claims bonus in place.

How long will a claim affect my car insurance for?

How long a previous claim impacts your cover will depend on the insurer.

Most insurers will ask about any claims and accidents you've had over a set number of years, and not be interested in any claims made before this time.

Typically, insurers will ask about the last five years, but some car insurance companies ask about the last three years, which could be worth searching for when you come to renew.

Remember, it’s crucial to be honest about any previous claims. If you’re not and your insurer later finds out, your policy could be invalidated and any future claims rejected.

How can I save money on car insurance if I have made previous claims?

There are several steps that can be taken to reduce the cost of car insurance for drivers who have made claims. These include: