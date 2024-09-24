Why do insurers set car insurance excesses?

Insurers use excess charges to prevent people making claims for lots of small issues, which would eventually drive up the cost of car insurance for everybody. These include anything from a dink to the car door in a supermarket car park, to a chip on the paintwork.

Is a voluntary excess worth it?

In theory, the higher your voluntary excess, the less you’ll pay for your car insurance. But it’s always worth seeing what the difference is if you select £0 voluntary excess.

If the voluntary excess reduces your premium, pause to consider whether you could afford to pay up in the case of a claim, and bear in mind that most insurers will refuse to quote if you choose a voluntary excess that is close to the value of your car.

While a voluntary excess is an amount you choose yourself, it’s no longer negotiable when you make a claim – you cannot choose to include a voluntary excess amount when purchasing your insurance, then choose not to pay it when the time comes to claim.

Will young and new drivers pay more excess?

Most insurers will charge a higher compulsory excess for young and new drivers as they are seen to be more likely to claim than older, more experienced drivers.

Many policies have different levels of excess for different types of claim, so check your policy carefully. For example, windscreen claims are fairly common and low cost, so many insurers charge a lower excess for windscreen repairs.

Remember you won’t have to pay any excess at all if you don’t need to make a claim during the yearly term of your policy.

The difference between car insurance excess and car excess insurance