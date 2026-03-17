Compare third-party car insurance quotes
Third-party only (TPO) car insurance is the minimum legal requirement to drive on UK roads. It covers other people's injuries and property damage, but not your own car.
Why compare third-party car insurance with Uswitch?
We compare prices from 177 trusted car insurance providers, and order them by price. This means you can quickly see the most competitively priced policies for you.
Whether you’re switching or buying an entirely new policy, comparing with Uswitch can help to make sure you’re not overpaying. Find the right policy for you at a great price.
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What is third-party car insurance?
Third-party only (TPO) car insurance is the most basic form of car insurance you can legally have in the UK.
This protects you financially for third-party liability. The ‘third party’ refers to other people - including your passengers - but not you. If you cause a collision, a TPO policy covers:
- Injuries to other people
- Damage to their vehicle
- Damage to their property
It’s important to stress that it does not cover you or your car. That means no financial safety net if your vehicle is damaged, stolen or destroyed and no cover for your own injuries or medical expenses.
Third-party, fire and theft (TPFT) cover adds limited protection for your own car.
"While third-party insurance fulfils the legal requirement, it offers zero protection for your own vehicle in an at-fault accident. This means if your car is written off in an accident, you're responsible for the full replacement cost.
"Before you commit, seriously weigh up your vehicle's value and your ability to cover that cost, against the small premium saving you might achieve by choosing this level of cover."
What does third-party car insurance cover?
Third-party car insurance covers:
- Injury or death of another person
- Damage to another person’s car or other vehicle
- Damage to third-party property – for example, if you crash into their wall or gate.
It does not cover:
- Repairs to your own car
- Your own car being replaced if it’s written off
- Theft of your car, damage from an attempted theft or vandalism
- Fire or flood damage to your car
- Your own medical expenses.
What's the difference between third-party and third-party, fire and theft car insurance?
Third-party, fire and theft (TPFT) is essentially a mid-level policy. It includes everything covered by TPO insurance, plus protection if your car is:
- Stolen
- Damaged in an attempted theft
- Damaged or destroyed by fire.
It doesn't cover accidental damage to your own car - that’s only included with comprehensive insurance.
When you apply for car insurance with Uswitch, you choose between comprehensive, TPFT or TPO cover. When you get your quotes, you can switch between these cover levels to get a new set of quotes. This makes it easy to see how prices differ, and what works best for your circumstances and budget.
Third-party vs. comprehensive car insurance: which is better?
The ‘best’ type of car insurance for you usually comes down to your needs and personal circumstances. While third-party insurance might seem appealing to those on a budget, it’s important to consider all levels.
Here’s what to bear in mind:
|What's covered?
|TPO
|TPFT
|Fully comprehensive
|Injury to third parties
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Damage to third-party vehicles or property
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Theft of your car, or damage by accidental theft
|✔
|✔
|Fire damage to your car
|✔
|✔
|Injury to you
|✔
|Accidental damage to your car
|✔
Depending on the policy, comprehensive insurance sometimes includes features like windscreen cover and legal expenses. For other policies, these can usually be added as optional extras.
For most drivers, comprehensive offers the widest protection. And - surprisingly often - it can work out cheaper, which is why it’s always best to compare.
Is third-party car insurance the cheapest option?
Not necessarily - and this can catch many drivers out.
While third-party insurance certainly used to be the cheapest option, that’s no longer reliably true. On average, a comprehensive policy cost £562, while TPFT was £920 and TPO was actually the most expensive option at £1,302*.
*Uswitch data, average cost of car insurance Q4 2025.
Why is third-party insurance more expensive?
There are two main reasons:
- Risk profiling - drivers who choose the minimum level of cover are often young drivers, less experienced, or have previous claims or motoring convictions. Insurance data suggests this group is higher risk, which pushes prices up.
- Historical data - insurance data also shows that TPO policies were associated with a high volume of expensive, third-party claims.
It’s worth noting that when you claim for your own car or injuries, payouts are capped by your policy limits. Third-party claims work differently - serious injuries or long-term care costs can run into millions, making these car insurance claims far more expensive for insurers.
While all cover levels protect you for third-party liability, insurers’ data tends to show that TPO policies have the highest risk of high-cost claims. This is why it’s often more expensive.
As such, it’s always worth getting quotes for all three levels of cover when comparing policies.
When might third-party insurance make sense?
For newer, higher-value or financed cars, comprehensive insurance is usually the safer choice.
Third-party cover might be suitable if:
Your car is of very low value.
The cost of comprehensive insurance is higher than the car itself.
You could afford to replace the vehicle yourself.
How to claim on a third-party car insurance policy
If you cause a collision, your insurer handles the claim from the third party – the other driver or person affected.
It’s important to know that:
- You cannot claim for damage to your own car
- You cannot claim for your own injuries
- You usually don’t pay an excess for third-party claims
- Your no-claims bonus (NCB) will usually be affected if the third party successfully claims
It’s also worth noting that your excess only applies to claims you make for yourself. For example, you might have to pay an excess for fire or theft claims on a TPFT policy.
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