Compare third-party car insurance quotes

What is third-party car insurance?

Third-party only (TPO) car insurance is the most basic form of car insurance you can legally have in the UK.

This protects you financially for third-party liability. The ‘third party’ refers to other people - including your passengers - but not you. If you cause a collision, a TPO policy covers:

Injuries to other people

Damage to their vehicle

Damage to their property

It’s important to stress that it does not cover you or your car. That means no financial safety net if your vehicle is damaged, stolen or destroyed and no cover for your own injuries or medical expenses.

Third-party, fire and theft (TPFT) cover adds limited protection for your own car.