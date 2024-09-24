Car insurance for foreign drivers in the UK

Driving with an international provisional licence

You are not permitted to drive on UK roads based solely on a provisional licence from another country. In this case, you’ll have to apply for a UK provisional licence – which you can if you’re planning to be in the UK for at least six months – and then pass the driving test.

Do I need car insurance to drive on an international licence in the UK?

It is against the law to drive in the UK without the right car insurance. There are three types of insurance:

Third-party only: this is the minimum level of car insurance and it means other motorists can claim against you in the event of an accident. But if you only have third-party insurance, you won’t be able to claim for damage to your own vehicle, for example if you’re involved in an accident that is your fault.

Third-party, fire and theft: as well as basic third-party cover, this lets you claim if your car is stolen or damaged by fire.

Comprehensive car insurance: this allows you to make claims for damage to your own car even if an accident is your fault, and also covers fire and theft.

While third-party only insurance has often been the cheapest option in the past, this is no longer always the case.

Since a number of higher-risk drivers have opted for third-party insurance, this has driven up the price since these drivers tend to have more accidents and make more claims. As a result, comprehensive cover can often be the cheapest option.

When you’re comparing insurance prices, be sure to include quotes for comprehensive policies alongside third-party. You might be able to get a higher level of cover for less money.

How to get car insurance on an international licence

Insurers will offer you cover if you have an international rather than a UK licence, but it will probably be more expensive.

This is because UK insurance providers think that drivers from other countries are more likely to make claims, for example because they have less experience on UK roads.

Also, if you have built up several years of no-claims bonuses in another country, this probably won’t help reduce your premiums in the UK.

Can I bring my own car to drive in the UK?

If you bring a car into the UK, you should be able to drive it using an overseas insurance policy, although this may only provide third-party protection.

Depending on where the policy was issued, you may need a ‘green card’ to show that your cover is valid in the UK. Find out more about car insurance for temporary imports.

Do I need insurance if I am hiring a car?

Insurance is included in car rental agreements as standard. You may consider taking out a separate policy that will cover the cost of the excess – which can run into hundreds of pounds – in the event of you needing to make a claim.

How can international drivers keep insurance costs down?

There are a number of ways you can try to reduce your premiums if your licence is from another country:

Provide an accurate mileage figure: insurance costs are based partly on the distance driven each year. Make sure your annual mileage figure on your application is not too high.

insurance costs are based partly on the distance driven each year. Make sure your annual mileage figure on your application is not too high. Increase your voluntary excess : all insurance policies have an excess, the amount of money you have to contribute to the cost of any claims. If you agree to increase the voluntary part of this excess, you can cut the price of cover.

all insurance policies have an excess, the amount of money you have to contribute to the cost of any claims. If you agree to increase the voluntary part of this excess, you can cut the price of cover. Pay your whole premium up front: if you can afford it, paying for a year’s insurance in a lump sum at the start of the policy usually works out cheaper than paying monthly.

if you can afford it, paying for a year’s insurance in a lump sum at the start of the policy usually works out cheaper than paying monthly. Choose the right vehicle: the cheaper the car you drive, the less it will cost to insure. And cars with less powerful engines should also attract lower premiums.

the cheaper the car you drive, the less it will cost to insure. And cars with less powerful engines should also attract lower premiums. Improve your car’s security: fitting security devices that make your vehicle harder to steal should lead to lower costs.

Improve your car's security: fitting security devices that make your vehicle harder to steal should lead to lower costs.

Should I think about temporary car insurance?

Temporary car insurance can be a good option for international drivers who don’t need a full 12 months of cover. Temporary policies typically run for up to 30 days, although some last as long as 90 days.

It’s usually easier to get temporary car insurance if your licence is from an EU or EEA country, or from Australia, New Zealand or South Africa.