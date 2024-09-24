What type of car insurance do I need?

Whenever you drive a vehicle, you need to ensure that at least a basic level of car insurance is in place. But it’s worth bearing in mind that it’s important to get a policy that suits your needs and won’t leave you out of pocket if you need to make a claim.

Key takeaways

There are a lot of different types of car insurance depending on how much cover you want and what kind of driver you are.

The most basic types of insurance are not necessarily the cheapest.

There are a number of steps you can take to make sure you’re paying no more than you need to for your car insurance policy.

What are the main different types of car insurance in the UK?

There are three main car insurance coverage types that you can choose from:

Third-party only: this is the minimum level of car insurance and it means other motorists can claim against you in the event of an accident. But if you only have third-party insurance, you won’t be able to claim for damage to your own vehicle if you’re involved in an accident that is your fault. Third-party, fire and theft: as well as basic third-party cover, this lets you claim if your car is stolen or damaged by fire. Comprehensive car insurance: this allows you to make claims for damage to your own car even if an accident is your fault, and it also means you can claim for fire or theft.

In the past, third-party only insurance was considered to be the cheapest type of cover, but this is no longer always the case.

Because a lot of higher-risk drivers opt for third-party insurance, this has driven up the price. This is because these drivers tend to have more accidents and make more claims, and insurers have responded by increasing premiums.

As a result, comprehensive cover can often be the cheapest option.

When you’re comparing insurance prices, make sure you include quotes for comprehensive policies alongside third-party. You might be able to get an increased level of cover at a cheaper price.