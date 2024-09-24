What is provisional driver insurance?

Do I need insurance to drive on a learner licence?

Learning to drive can be a long and intensive process. Some experts recommend you take around 45 hours of professional driving lessons before you take your test, and the cost of these can add up. Many learner drivers choose to keep costs down and improve their driving skills by practicing in a friend’s or parent’s car.

Like all drivers, learners are legally required to be insured while driving on a provisional licence. When taking lessons with a registered ADI (Approved Driving Instructor) you will be automatically insured as part of the cost of your lessons. However, you will need to take care of your own insurance if you decide to top up your experience by driving outside of your paid-for lessons.

How do I get insured as a learner driver?

If you’re going to drive a friend’s or parent’s car on a provisional licence, there are two ways of ensuring you are covered.

If someone else is allowing you to drive their car, they may choose to add you to their insurance policy as a named driver. It’s likely this will increase their premiums, as learner drivers are seen as a higher risk than experienced drivers. It’s important to bear in mind that the policyholder may also lose their no claims bonus if you have an accident, making this a fairly risky and costly option. To find out more about getting a learner driver added to an existing insurance policy, click here to read our guide.

Alternatively, you can take out a temporary learner driver insurance policy to cover you until you've passed your test. This is the best way to get covered without affecting the car owner’s insurance policy.