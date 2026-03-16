Does car insurance cover engine failure?

What is engine failure cover and why do I need it?

Engine failure refers to a serious mechanical breakdown inside the engine, rather than a minor fault. This could include things like a seized engine, snapped timing chain or internal component failure.

Repairing or replacing an engine can cost thousands of pounds, and in some cases more than the car itself is worth. Because of these costs, understanding where protection does (and doesn’t) come from is essential.

The main thing to know is that standard car insurance is designed for sudden, accidental events, not mechanical breakdowns. That’s why other products - like car warranties - exist to fill the gap.

Does my car insurance cover engine failure?

In almost all cases, no. Standard car insurance - including fully comprehensive policies - does not usually cover engine failure.

Car insurance is designed to cover risks like:

Accidental damage

Fire

Theft

Engine failure is classed as mechanical breakdown or wear and tear, which is specifically excluded from most insurance policies.

Accident vs. mechanical failure

There's an important distinction:

If your engine is damaged because of an accident - for example, hitting a pothole that cracks the sump and causes the engine to fail - insurance might cover the resulting damage

If the engine fails on its own due to internal faults or deterioration, insurance won’t pay out

This exclusion applies across all policy types – third party only (TPO), third party, fire and theft (TPFT), and fully comprehensive.

Does a car warranty cover engine failure?

A car warranty is the most common way to get protection against engine failure.

New cars usually come with a manufacturer warranty lasting three to seven years, which often includes cover for major engine components if a fault develops.

If your manufacturer warranty has ended, you can buy an extended car warranty. These are designed to cover mechanical and electrical breakdowns, including engine-related faults, but cover varies widely.

Important things to check include:

Which engine parts are included

Any mileage or age limits

Servicing requirements

Claim limits or excesses.

Always read the policy wording carefully to see how ‘engine failure’ is defined and what conditions apply.

What about GAP insurance and engine failure?

Guaranteed asset protection (GAP) insurance does not cover engine repair or replacement costs.

GAP insurance only applies if your car is declared a total loss following an insured event. This happens if it’s written off in a collision or stolen and not recovered. It covers the gap between:

your insurer’s payout, and

the amount you still owe on finance or lease.

Even a catastrophic engine failure doesn’t automatically make a car a total loss. Unless the insurer writes the car off under a standard claim, GAP insurance won’t apply.

Will breakdown cover help with a faulty engine?

Yes and no. Breakdown cover can help you in practical terms, but not financially.

If your engine fails, breakdown cover will usually:

recover your car to a garage

help you get home or continue your journey.

Bear in mind that it won’t pay for engine repairs or replacement.

Some premium breakdown policies include limited ‘garage cover’ or repair contributions. But these limits are usually low and unlikely to cover major engine work.

What are common reasons for a rejected engine failure claim?

Claims relating to engine problems are commonly rejected due to:

Wear and tear - components failing gradually over time

- components failing gradually over time Poor maintenance - missed services or incorrect oil/fluids

- missed services or incorrect oil/fluids Neglect - continuing to drive with warning lights, overheating or low oil

- continuing to drive with warning lights, overheating or low oil Undeclared modifications - engine changes that weren’t approved or insured

- engine changes that weren’t approved or insured Wrong policy type - trying to claim mechanical failure on standard insurance.

Keeping up with servicing and addressing issues early are the best ways to avoid problems getting worse.

How can I compare policies that offer mechanical breakdown cover?

If engine protection is important to you, the best approach is to:

Compare car insurance on Uswitch to get a good deal on your main policy Look separately at car warranties or mechanical breakdown cover to protect against engine failure

These all serve different purposes. Insurance covers accidents and theft, while warranties are designed for mechanical problems.

And breakdown cover makes sure you won’t get left stranded at the side of the road if your engine does fail. Breakdown policies can often be added to your car insurance policy as an optional extra, although it's always a good idea to compare standalone policies too, as these could work out better value.