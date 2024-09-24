What is the difference between third party and comprehensive car insurance?

Third party vs. comprehensive insurance - which is which?

You might expect third party only to be the cheapest form of insurance policy — after all, third party offers the least protection of all types of car insurance. But don't assume this is the case as sometimes drivers can end up paying more for less cover.

Third party insurance (known as third party only or TPO) is the minimum amount of cover you need to drive legally in the UK.

If you get into an accident that was your fault, your insurance will cover losses to any third party vehicles or property, but damage to your own car will not be covered. If your car is stolen or fire-damaged, your insurer won't pay to replace or repair it.

Third party, fire and theft insurance (TPFT) has the same basic features as third party only, but your losses will be covered in the case of a fire or theft.

Comprehensive insurance includes all of these features as well as paying out for damage to your car in the case of a claim, whether or not you are at fault. Read our guide for a detailed look at the different types of car insurance available.

Is third party insurance cheaper than comprehensive insurance?

Traditionally, third party and third party fire and theft cover were much cheaper than comprehensive insurance, but for many this is no longer the case.

According to our young driver statistics report, high-risk drivers (such as those aged 17-24 and with little/no experience) would historically choose lower protection in order to cut their insurance costs.

But insurers have become wise to this after realising they were processing more claims from high-risk drivers with third party policies. These policies are now associated with a higher crash risk and are typically more expensive.