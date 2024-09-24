How to add a learner driver to car insurance

Why should I add a learner driver to my car insurance?

Adding a learner driver to your insurance is a great way to help them practice before their test. Here are some of the key benefits you might want to consider:

If they don’t have their own car, they may struggle to get enough experience to feel confident when taking the practical test

It may be cheaper for a learner to be added as a named driver to an experienced motorist’s policy. Rather than to take out temporary insurance in their own name

The level of cover ranges from third party only to comprehensive. Comprehensive cover can often be too expensive for a young learner

How do I add a learner driver to my car insurance policy?

It's easy to add a provisional driver to insurance by contacting your insurer. But there are rules you need to follow:

You can only be named on another driver’s insurance policy if you’re not the main owner or driver of the car. Being insured as a named driver when you are in fact the main driver is called fronting, and it’s illegal. Fronting could see both parties fined, or charged with a criminal offence.

You should only be added as a named driver to an insurance policy if you’re going to be using the car occasionally. For example, practicing in between your paid-for driving lessons.

In short, if a learner has their own car, they’ll need to take out their own insurance. They can opt for standard car insurance or provisional driver car insurance.

Will adding a learner driver to my car insurance policy increase my insurance?

Many providers will agree to insure a learner driver as a named driver on the policy. But you may face admin fees and higher premiums.

This is because learner drivers are seen as higher risk by insurers. Lack of experience on the roads could mean they're more likely to be involved in an accident.

It's always worth calling your insurance provider before you talk it through with the other driver. They may be able to give you more detail about how your premiums could change. If adding a named driver raises your premium, you may need to think about who’ll cover this cost.

Is adding a learner driver to my car insurance policy a good idea?

Adding a learner driver to a car insurance policy can be a great way for the learner to practice before their test. But it's not for everyone.

Aside from the increased cost to you as the policyholder, you need to think carefully about the risks:

Claims: If the learner has an accident that results in a claim, this may affect your no-claims bonus. Check with your insurer whether your no-claims bonus will be protected if there's an incident where the named driver was behind the wheel.

If the learner has an accident that results in a claim, this may affect your no-claims bonus. Check with your insurer whether your no-claims bonus will be protected if there's an incident where the named driver was behind the wheel. Your relationship: Accidents and claims can cause a lot of stress. Damages to the vehicle, and any claims processes could test your relationship with the other driver.

If you or the learner driver are uneasy about the risks, they could consider taking out a temporary insurance policy. This can cover them while driving your car.

This option can work out cheaper, and have less of an effect on the main driver's policy. Plus, in many cases the learner can start building their no-claims bonus before they’ve even passed their test.

What are the restrictions of driving on a provisional licence?

Even with a provisional licence, there are laws learner drivers must follow. These include:

You must have valid car insurance for the vehicle you are driving.

You must be accompanied by an experienced driver (aged 21 or over and with a valid licence for at least three years).

You can't drive on motorways unless you're with an approved driving instructor and the car has dual controls.

You should always display L plates on the front and back of the vehicle you're driving. Even if you are driving someone else’s car as a named driver.

How can I get cheaper provisional car insurance?

Provisional car insurance can be expensive. Young and inexperienced drivers pay some of the highest prices for insurance. But there are ways you can cut the cost: