How to add a learner driver to car insurance
Learning to drive is exciting, but it can also be stressful. So when it comes to the day of your test, you'll want to be prepared. The best way to prepare is by getting lots of practice in.
This could include driving a friend’s or relative’s car, which could see the learner added to your insurance as a named driver.
Car insurance is expensive for young, inexperienced drivers, including learners. This is why many choose to learn to drive, in addition to professional lessons, in someone else’s car.
Adding a provisional driver to car insurance comes with a risk for the car’s owner too. If you’re going to add a learner driver to your insurance until they pass their test there are some things you should know.
Why should I add a learner driver to my car insurance?
Adding a learner driver to your insurance is a great way to help them practice before their test. Here are some of the key benefits you might want to consider:
- If they don’t have their own car, they may struggle to get enough experience to feel confident when taking the practical test
- It may be cheaper for a learner to be added as a named driver to an experienced motorist’s policy. Rather than to take out temporary insurance in their own name
- The level of cover ranges from third party only to comprehensive. Comprehensive cover can often be too expensive for a young learner
How do I add a learner driver to my car insurance policy?
It's easy to add a provisional driver to insurance by contacting your insurer. But there are rules you need to follow:
- You can only be named on another driver’s insurance policy if you’re not the main owner or driver of the car. Being insured as a named driver when you are in fact the main driver is called fronting, and it’s illegal. Fronting could see both parties fined, or charged with a criminal offence.
- You should only be added as a named driver to an insurance policy if you’re going to be using the car occasionally. For example, practicing in between your paid-for driving lessons.
In short, if a learner has their own car, they’ll need to take out their own insurance. They can opt for standard car insurance or provisional driver car insurance.
Will adding a learner driver to my car insurance policy increase my insurance?
Many providers will agree to insure a learner driver as a named driver on the policy. But you may face admin fees and higher premiums.
This is because learner drivers are seen as higher risk by insurers. Lack of experience on the roads could mean they're more likely to be involved in an accident.
It's always worth calling your insurance provider before you talk it through with the other driver. They may be able to give you more detail about how your premiums could change. If adding a named driver raises your premium, you may need to think about who’ll cover this cost.
Is adding a learner driver to my car insurance policy a good idea?
Adding a learner driver to a car insurance policy can be a great way for the learner to practice before their test. But it's not for everyone.
Aside from the increased cost to you as the policyholder, you need to think carefully about the risks:
- Claims: If the learner has an accident that results in a claim, this may affect your no-claims bonus. Check with your insurer whether your no-claims bonus will be protected if there's an incident where the named driver was behind the wheel.
- Your relationship: Accidents and claims can cause a lot of stress. Damages to the vehicle, and any claims processes could test your relationship with the other driver.
If you or the learner driver are uneasy about the risks, they could consider taking out a temporary insurance policy. This can cover them while driving your car.
This option can work out cheaper, and have less of an effect on the main driver's policy. Plus, in many cases the learner can start building their no-claims bonus before they’ve even passed their test.
What are the restrictions of driving on a provisional licence?
Even with a provisional licence, there are laws learner drivers must follow. These include:
- You must have valid car insurance for the vehicle you are driving.
- You must be accompanied by an experienced driver (aged 21 or over and with a valid licence for at least three years).
- You can't drive on motorways unless you're with an approved driving instructor and the car has dual controls.
- You should always display L plates on the front and back of the vehicle you're driving. Even if you are driving someone else’s car as a named driver.
How can I get cheaper provisional car insurance?
Provisional car insurance can be expensive. Young and inexperienced drivers pay some of the highest prices for insurance. But there are ways you can cut the cost:
- Pay in one lump sum if you can, rather than monthly as this can cost more.
- If you add a more experienced named driver to your policy this could lower the overall insurance risk. And could make the insurance cheaper.
- Increasing your excess could lower your monthly payments. But make sure the amount is affordable as you'll have to pay it if you make a claim.
- Lower your mileage. Always make sure that you give an accurate estimate for how far you plan to drive in a year. A lower annual mileage can mean lower insurance costs.
- Choose your car carefully, those in higher up insurance groups will be more expensive to insure.
FAQs
Who can be a supervising driver?
A supervising driver must be 21 years old or older, and have held a driving licence for at least three years. They also must be qualified to drive the vehicle you're using.
They can't be banned from driving, or be unable to meet the minimum eyesight requirements to drive.
It's also illegal to accept any form of payment from the learner as a supervising driver.
Does a supervising driver need insurance?
Yes, a supervising driver needs to be insured. The supervising driver's policy should let them take control of the car if necessary.
The supervising driver's policy should cover them to drive the car.
What happens if a learner driver is caught driving alone?
It's against the law for a learner driver to drive unaccompanied. The learner driver could be fined £1,000 and have 6 points added to their licence if they're caught driving alone.
The offence will stay on the learner's licence and can push up their insurance costs.
What can you drive with a provisional licence?
You can drive a car with a provisional licence and also a small motorbike or moped. As long as you've also taken compulsory basic training (CBT).
Can I drive on the motorway with a provisional licence?
You can drive on the motorway with a provisional licence. But the car needs to have dual controls and you need an approved driving instructor with you. The DVSA-approved instructor must be satisfied that the learner is competent enough to drive on motorways.
It's against the law for a learner driver to drive on a motorway with a supervising driver who isn't their instructor.
What happens if you crash with a provisional licence?
You will be covered under your provisional car insurance if you crash with your provisional licence. The amount of cover will depend on the type of policy you have.
How do I switch from provisional licence insurance to full licence insurance?
As soon as you past your test, you need to tell your car insurer. They'll be able to change your policy. You'll also need to apply for a full driving licence from the DVLA.
Get a car insurance quote
See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch