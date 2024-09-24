Is my car insured? How to run a car insurance check

What car insurance cover do I need?

Since continuous insurance enforcement (CIE) came into force in the UK in 2011, all cars must have a minimum of third party only insurance cover to be road-legal. This will cover you for injury or damage caused to others but won’t cover you for damage to your own vehicle.

You will still need insurance even if your vehicle is not being used, unless you declare it off-road with a Statutory Off-Road Notification (SORN). If you don’t have insurance or a SORN, you’re risking a fine and prosecution.

But it's important to note that you won’t be able to drive your car on public roads, including car parks, if you have declared it off-road. You'll need to keep it parked in a garage, on a driveway or on private property.

Do cars remain insured when they are sold?

If you haven't bought an insurance policy for your car, the chances are it's not insured.

Car insurance isn't transferable when cars are sold, so you or your employers – if you are driving a company car – are required to take out your own policy when buying a car.

Some car dealers will offer short-term or temporary insurance when you buy a new car — this will cover you for a limited period (usually up to a week) until you buy your own car insurance.

Am I still insured if my car is written off?

If your car’s written off, ownership is effectively transferred to your car insurance provider. You will then receive a pay-out equivalent to the value of the vehicle if it were sold in its pre-accident condition. This is known as a settlement.

If you want to drive another car, even on a temporary basis, you would need to check with your insurance company.

If your car has reached the end of its useful life and you want to get rid of it you can arrange for a scrap merchant to collect it. The moment they load it on to their lorry, you can cancel your insurance.

Can I drive an uninsured car with my insurance?

All cars driven on a UK road need to be covered by insurance, with a minimum of third party cover. Always check the car insurance status of any vehicle you intend to drive.

Who can drive my car?

If your vehicle is insured, it doesn’t mean anyone can drive it.

Insurance policies cover drivers, not cars, so before letting someone loose behind the steering wheel, check that your policy allows other motorists with comprehensive cover in their own right to drive your car. If not, you’ll need to add them to your policy as a named driver.

How do I check if my car is taxed and has a valid MOT?

Even if you take the steps to check if your car is insured, you should also make sure you have road tax and a valid MOT, which you can do by using the government’s free car check service.

Aside from telling you whether the car has been taxed, and when the tax expires, you’ll also find out when its next MOT is due.