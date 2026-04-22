What is a courtesy car?

A courtesy car is a temporary replacement vehicle you may be given if your car is being repaired after a claim.

You’ll usually only get a courtesy car if your policy includes this benefit, your car is repairable, and you use your insurer’s approved repairer.

In most cases, the vehicle is supplied by the approved repairer or a partner provider, rather than directly by the insurer.

The key point is that standard courtesy car cover is linked to the insurer’s approved repair process. This means you usually only get a courtesy car after a valid insurance claim, not for routine servicing or repairs at a garage you choose yourself.

Most courtesy cars are small, basic vehicles. You’ll usually get a Class A model, such as a small hatchback, even if you normally drive a larger car, SUV or van. This means it may not be a like-for-like replacement unless your policy includes an upgraded benefit.

This is why it helps to check the details when comparing car insurance. Standard courtesy car cover is designed to keep you mobile, not to match your usual vehicle.

You’ll usually keep the car for as long as your own vehicle is being repaired. The handover normally happens once repairs are approved, not immediately after the incident.

How does courtesy car insurance work?

Courtesy car insurance works by covering a temporary replacement car while your own car is being repaired.

In many cases, if your policy includes a courtesy car, you won’t need separate insurance for courtesy car use because the temporary vehicle is covered under your existing policy terms or the repairer’s arrangement.

This means courtesy car insurance is often included as part of comprehensive car insurance. But it’s important not to assume the cover will be identical to your main vehicle.

Some insurers apply the same level of cover to the temporary car, while others may provide different or more limited protection. For example, your own car may be covered fully comprehensively, but the courtesy vehicle may be covered on a third-party basis only.

You should also expect an excess to apply if you damage the temporary vehicle. In some cases, this will be your normal policy excess. In others, the insurer or repair provider may apply a specific courtesy car excess instead. This is worth checking before you drive away, especially if you’re already reviewing your car insurance excess.

Named drivers are often covered too, but not always. If someone is listed on your main policy, they may be allowed to drive the courtesy car under the same terms. But it’s sensible to check this before handing over the keys, as insurer rules can vary.

If you have a crash in the courtesy vehicle, it can still count as a separate claim. That may affect future quotes, your no-claims discount, and how you disclose previous incidents.

When am I entitled to a courtesy car?

You’re usually entitled to a courtesy car only if your policy includes courtesy car cover, your vehicle is repairable, and you use the insurer’s approved repairer.

This is one of the most important conditions. If you choose your own local garage instead of the insurer’s approved repair network, you’ll often lose the right to a courtesy car. That is because the benefit is usually tied to the approved repair process.

Most policies also include a “subject to availability” clause. This means that even if your policy includes courtesy car cover, a replacement is not guaranteed if the repairer has none available at the time.

If you make a fault claim and you have comprehensive car insurance, you may be offered a courtesy vehicle as part of the repair process. If the accident was not your fault, the situation can be different.

In a non-fault claim, you may be offered a replacement vehicle through the at-fault driver’s insurer or a claims management company. This is often called a credit hire vehicle, and it’s not the same as a standard courtesy car. If you’re dealing with non-fault claims, make sure you understand who is supplying the vehicle and what terms apply.

There are also common exclusions. Standard courtesy car insurance cover may not apply if:

Your claim is for windscreen or glass damage only

You’re under the insurer’s minimum age requirement

The accident happened outside the UK

Your vehicle is a specialist vehicle, such as a classic car or camper van

The repairer has no vehicles available

If you’re unsure after an incident, you should check your policy documents and review what to do after a car accident before authorising repairs.

Will I get a courtesy car if my vehicle is written off or stolen?

Usually, no. Standard courtesy car insurance cover often doesn’t apply if your car is stolen or declared an insurance write-off.

This is the part that catches many drivers out. In standard policies, the courtesy car benefit is usually linked to repair work at an approved garage. If there’s no repair, the standard benefit often won’t apply.

That is why many standard policies exclude theft and total loss from courtesy car cover.

If this matters to you, look for a policy or optional extra that includes a guaranteed hire car. This is often a separate add-on and can cover you if your car is stolen, written off, or otherwise undriveable and not being repaired.

This can be especially useful if you depend on your vehicle every day or if replacing a car after an insurance write-off would take time.

What is the difference between a courtesy car and a hire car?

A courtesy car is usually a small temporary car supplied through the approved repair process, while a hire car is usually arranged through a rental company and often offers broader protection.

A standard courtesy car is usually:

Supplied through the approved repairer network

A small hatchback or similar

Available only while your car is being repaired

Subject to availability

Not usually available for theft or write-off claims

A guaranteed hire car add-on is different. It’s usually:

Arranged through a hire company, rather than the repairer

More reliable in terms of availability

Sometimes delivered to you and collected later

Available in more claim scenarios, including theft or total loss

More likely to provide a similar-size vehicle, depending on the policy terms

This matters if you drive a larger family car, an SUV or a van. Standard courtesy cars may not meet your day-to-day needs, especially for work, school runs or accessibility requirements.

If your car is essential for work or family life, you may want to consider an upgrade to guaranteed hire car cover when comparing types of car insurance. It may cost more, but it can help prevent major disruption after a claim.

Do I have to pay for fuel and tolls in a courtesy car?

Yes. Even if your policy covers courtesy car use, you’re still usually responsible for the day-to-day running costs.

The vehicle itself is usually included if you qualify, but you’ll normally need to pay for things such as:

Fuel

Parking charges

Parking fines or penalty notices

Tolls

Congestion Charge

ULEZ charges

Any other road charges you incur

Many repairers or providers will expect you to return the car with the same fuel level it had when you collected it, so check the handover terms before you leave.

Some providers or repairers may also apply mileage or usage limits. If there is a daily or total mileage cap, ask for it in writing before you drive away.

If you only need short-term cover for a different vehicle outside a qualifying claim, temporary car insurance may be more suitable than relying on courtesy car insurance.