Pick the right vehicle

Car insurance premiums are based on a wide range of factors related not just to the individual customer but also the vehicle itself. Insurers will raise premiums if they think there is a greater chance of you making a claim and also if they think any claim will be costly.

This means that expensive cars cost more to insure, as they are more costly to repair or replace in the event of an accident or theft. And more powerful cars can do more damage if they are involved in collisions, again driving premiums up.

If you’re wondering how to reduce car insurance, one way is by choosing a low-value and low-power car that is in one of the lower car insurance groups.

Improve your car’s security

If you’re wondering why your car insurance is so high, one of the reasons might be a higher risk of being stolen. Some UK postcodes have higher car-theft rates than others, and if you keep your car on the street overnight, this could also increase the chances of it being targeted by thieves.

By adding anti-theft devices to your car and keeping it in a driveway or garage overnight if possible, you can potentially reduce the cost of insurance.

Get your mileage right

The more miles you drive every year, the more you’ll pay for insurance. When you apply for a car insurance quote, you’ll be asked to estimate how many miles you’ll drive in the next 12 months. Make sure this is as accurate as possible so you don’t end up paying too much. And consider using your vehicle less so you can get cheaper car insurance.

Choose the right level of cover

There are three main types of car insurance. Third-party only is the minimum level of car insurance, and it means other motorists can claim against you in the event of an accident.

But if you only have third-party insurance, you won’t be able to claim for damage to your own vehicle if you’re involved in an accident that is your fault. Third-party fire and theft also lets you claim if your car is stolen or damaged by fire.

Comprehensive car insurance is the most popular form of insurance, and it allows you to make claims for damage to your own car even if an accident is your fault. Comprehensive policies also cover fire and theft.

In the past, third-party cover was normally the cheapest option. But as more and more high-risk drivers, especially young motorists, have opted for third-party, they have driven the price up.

As a result, comprehensive policies can often work out as the cheapest type of car insurance.

If you’re considering a third-party policy, be sure to compare different types of cover when you’re applying for a quote so you don’t end up with a lower level of protection at a higher price.