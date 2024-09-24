Top 10 tips for summer driving
You’re probably aware of the added risks of driving in winter, but summer driving carries its own dangers. Read our top 10 tips on making long journeys in the summer months.
1. Make regular stops on long journeys
It's essential to make regular stops on long journeys to combat fatigue. The warmer weather can easily make you feel tired or dehydrated, so if you feel tired while driving, pull over in a safe place to rest.
If possible, stop at a services where you can get a cold drink or a cup of coffee.
2. Make safety checks
There are a few safety checks you should do before taking your car on a long drive, including checking coolant and oil levels:
- Check the tread on your tyres and make sure they're inflated to the manufacturer’s recommended pressure, as dangerous tyre blowouts are more common in hot weather.
- Top up the windscreen washer fluid so you can keep your windscreen clear of any bugs or debris.
- Service your air conditioning regularly. The last thing you want is for the air con to stop working halfway through a long drive.
3. Share driving on long trips
If you're planning on making a long trip, sharing the trip is a good way to avoid fatigue. It can also speed up the journey as it can cut down the need for rest stops. You'll need to make sure all drivers are covered.
Temporary cover is a great option if you want to insure someone for a short period of time.
4. Check traffic in advance
In the summer, roads are likely to be busier. Routes to popular seaside destinations can get particularly packed with holidaymakers. It's also worth remembering that roadworks are more common in summer because of the dry weather.
Check traffic before you set off, or tune your radio to keep up to date with traffic updates on the move. You can also download apps that give live traffic updates, for example:
- Waze - known for its crowd-sourced traffic information, allowing users to report incidents and receive alerts.
- Google Maps - offers traffic updates, including alerts for accidents and road closures.
- INRIX - another popular option, providing traffic forecasts and route suggestions based on real-time conditions
5. Wear sensible shoes and comfortable clothing
It may be tempting to drive in flip flops or sandals in warmer weather, but it could prove to be dangerous. And while driving in flip flops or crocs isn't illegal, if your footwear is a factor in an accident, it could complicate any claim you make and could leave you liable.
We recommend you wear a pair of comfortable shoes when you know you’re going to be driving, or keep a spare pair in your car that you can change into before setting off.
To drive comfortably and safely in the summer, choose light, breathable clothing and footwear that won't restrict your movement or prevent you from using the car controls.
6. Beware of glare
Glare can affect visibility during the summer. To minimise the distracting effects, keep a pair of sunglasses in your car and keep your windscreen clean as sunlight on dusty glass can reduce visibility.
While it's not explicitly illegal to drive without sunglasses, you could be fined for "driving without due care and attention" if you're dazzled by bright sunlight and fail to take precautions like wearing sunglasses or using your visor. This can lead to a £100 fine and three penalty points on your license.
7. Don't drink and drive
With balmy evenings and pub gardens calling in the summer, it may be tempting to have a drink or two. But alcohol impacts your reaction times, and can also leave you more dehydrated in the hot weather.
It’s impossible to say how much you can drink before exceeding the legal drink driving limit, as alcohol affects everybody differently. However, research from THINK! found that a second drink before driving could double your chance of being in a fatal collision. It’s safest to avoid alcohol altogether if you’re getting behind the wheel.
8. Get breakdown cover
Cars aren’t immune to breakdowns in the summer, with punctures and overheating being particular risks as the weather gets warmer. Make sure you’ve got the best breakdown cover to avoid getting stranded at the side of the road.
9. Think bike
Cyclists and motorcyclists are more likely to be on the roads in the summer as they take advantage of the weather. Be sure to give cyclists plenty of room, and take extra care to look for motorcyclists at junctions. Cyclists have the right of way in certain situations, so make sure you check your mirrors carefully when turning.
10. Bring water and plenty of snacks
Being stuck in a traffic jam during a heatwave can quickly become dangerous if you dehydrate. And if you breakdown, summer wait times for recovery vehicles can also be longer than usual.
Make sure you have plenty of drinking water on hand. You might also want to bring some energy bars in case you get stuck in a standstill for a while.