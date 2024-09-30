DVLA data obtained by the BBC revealed that in May 2023, six million Brits over 70 held a licence—around 140% more drivers than licence holders aged between 17 and 24. More surprisingly, nearly 140,000 Brits over the age of 90 still hold a licence. This figure first topped the 100,000 mark in 2017.

But when do most seniors change their travel habits?

What the law says about driving when older

In the UK, there is technically no such rule about being ‘too old’ to drive, as your right to hold a full driving licence is dependent on your physical and cognitive ability to operate a vehicle safely.

Instead, the law requires you to renew your licence and self-certify your fitness to drive at age 70 and every three years after that. There is no charge to renew your licence unless you require a new photo.

At what age do most seniors stop driving?

According to the AA, the average age at which most drivers in the UK choose to give up their keys is 75.

This typically means that older drivers go through two rounds of self-certifying their fitness to drive before deciding they are no longer up to the task.

Reasons why it might be time to reconsider your driving habits

There is no shame in admitting that you’re no longer up to driving or that you no longer have such a demanding social life that requires a car of your own. From public transport to ride-share services, there are many ways to continue getting out and about. Giving up your keys does not mean the end of your independence.

Physical deterioration

There are a number of physical reasons that may impact your ability to self-certify yourself as fit enough to drive. Some examples of these are:

Declining vision: Legally, you must be able to read a number plate from a distance of 20 metres in order to drive. If your eyesight has changed, it is up to you to consult with an optician—you may be able to get a new prescription to bring you up to the legal level.

Hearing loss: Your ability to hear and react to noises around you. For example, an approaching emergency siren is just as important as your ability to see.

Reduced mobility and flexibility: Conditions such as arthritis can impact driving, especially in a manual car. Poor strength or control over your feet can also make driving harder.

Medication: It is important to always read the safety packet that comes with any new medication, whether prescribed or over the counter. If you are unsure of the medication’s effects, consult your GP.

Cognitive decline

Cognitive changes as a result of ageing, such as confusion, forgetfulness, and information processing delays, can all affect our ability to drive safely.

With degenerative diseases that affect our mental faculties, such as dementia, it can be difficult to determine exactly when to stop driving.

According to the Alzheimer’s Society, one in three people with dementia still drive. However, most drivers with the disease will give up their car in the middle stages of dementia before symptoms become too severe. Certain types of dementia necessitate quitting driving sooner, such as Lewy body dementia, which can cause visual hallucinations.

Cost versus usage

You may also find that you simply don’t need to drive anymore. If your trips in the car are becoming more infrequent, it may seem that the cost of driving—including petrol, insurance, road tax, etc.—is now outweighing the sense of freedom it gives you. In these instances, it is worth considering your options and reviewing what is open to you.

Many schemes across the UK encourage older people to use public transport, including the older person’s bus pass for those aged 66 and over. Londoners can benefit from a 60+ London Oyster photocard or an Older Persons Freedom Pass, which enables free travel in the city—including National Rail services, the Underground, buses, river services, and trams—and free local bus journeys nationally.