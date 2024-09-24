How much are driving lessons?

How much do AA Driving School lessons cost?

AA Driving School lessons are priced from £24 depending on where you live.

The AA offers a discount of £6 off per hour off the first six hours of lessons when you make a block booking.

AA Members only, can get £2 off per hour off block bookings after their first block booking

The cost of learning to drive - how much does a driving theory test cost?

The price of taking the driving theory test – which examines your knowledge of essential driving skills, traffic signs, and The Highway Code – costs a flat £23 for cars and motorbikes.

You need to book and pass your driving theory test before you’re able to take your practical driving test.

The cost of learning to drive - how much is a practical driving test?

Driving tests cost £62 on weekdays, and £75 for on evenings, weekends and Bank Holidays

If you intend to use your driving instructor’s car you’ll need to book their time as well as the test.

Many people choose to practise for an hour before the test, which can quickly increase the cost.

Most drivers pass on their second attempt, so budget for having to take the test twice.

What is the total cost of learning to drive?

Depending on how many lessons you need, Hitachi Personal Finance estimated the average learner spends at least £1,676 before they can legally get behind the wheel. This includes the cost of insurance, provisional licence and the theory test.

This does not include the cost of buying a car.

If you have to use the instructor’s car for practising and you need to take your test multiple times, you could find yourself spending well over £3,000 to pass your test.

The cost of learning to drive - learner driver car insurance

After passing the test, car insurance is by far the biggest cost for young drivers to contend with.

Average comprehensive premiums for young drivers aged under 25 are £1,544, compared to an average of £395 for drivers over 50.

This data, compiled by the Consumer Intelligence Price Index, found the cost rose dramatically in risky areas and for higher performance vehicles.

How can I save on provisional driver’s insurance?

The best way to achieve long-term savings on your car insurance is to take out your learner driver insurance, while you're still driving on a provisional licence.

you will be able to start building your no-claims bonus even before you have passed your driving test

once you start building your no-claims bonus your premium should drop steadily each year as long as you don’t make any claims

taking out an insurance policy in your own name means you will also avoid the risk of damaging your friend’s or relative’s no-claims bonus as you might if you had to make a claim as a named driver on their policy.

if you take out your own insurance policy, there should be no effect on the main driver’s insurance premium.

The cost of learning to drive: how to save on insurance

If you're looking for learner driver insurance for your own car and need a provisional driver insurance quote, there are a couple of issues to consider.

What kind of car you drive

The type of car you drive will often have an impact on the amount you pay for insurance – but with provisional driver’s insurance, most policies will cover you for any car up to a certain value or insurance group (usually a value of £20,000 or around insurance group 30).

This is great if you want to learn in your parents’ car, and then you can choose a cheaper car to insure once you’ve passed your test.

When buying a first car, the type of car you choose will have a big impact on how much you’ll pay for insurance — see our guide to the ten cheapest cars to insure for more.

Always shop around

By shopping around it's possible to get driver cover for the equivalent of a couple of pounds per day. The driver insurance is one that offers good value and sufficient cover for your needs, without too large an excess.

The type of car you drive

Having a car is the type of car you drive, with the car’s speed, security features, and value all playing a big part – read our guide to the cheapest cars to find out which cars attract the cheapest insurance premiums.

Increase your voluntary excess

This will result in a cheaper monthly premium. Before you take out car insurance make sure you can afford any voluntary excess. This excess is in addition to the compulsory excess set by your insurance provider. This is what you would have to pay if you ever have to claim.

Pay upfront

Pay for your insurance in one go if you can. Spreading the cost of your car insurance over 12 payments, monthly, may seem cheaper, but remember you will be paying interest on top of the amount you pay towards your car insurance premium.

Drive less

Limiting your miles makes you less of an insurance risk. Simply because you are reducing your risk of having an accident. When you take out your car insurance policy the insurer always asks for an estimate of your maximum annual mileage.

You need to try and keep your mileage low, although you need to be realistic as to how much you will drive. Extra security

Having an alarm or immobiliser is considered a theft deterrent and by deterring car thieves you can reduce your car insurance. Not all insurers will offer this, so check first.

Consider black box or telematics insurance

Black box, or telematics insurance can help reduce your car insurance over a period of time.

It’s considered a good idea for younger drivers, as it can help cut the cost of premiums.

A small device, the black box, is installed in your car.

this then measures how fast you drive, when you brake, what time of day you drive, how quickly you accelerate and how you drive around corners

some black boxes include an app which you can access on your phone

if you drive safely you may be rewarded with cheaper monthly premiums or more miles of available cover

The cost of learning to drive: save by not owning a car

If you're only planning on borrowing a car, you can also compare quotes for short-term or temporary car insurance

If you're needing to insure several cars, search for multi-car insurance policies.

Multi insurance might also be suitable: