Insurance law reform - what it means for you

A new law requiring insurers rather than policyholders to ensure accurate information is provided for quotes has come into force. The Consumer Insurance (Disclosure and Representations) Act 2012, which was enforced on 6 April 2013, shifts the responsibility for gathering required information onto insurers rather than the consumer.

Before the Act was passed, if you took out a car, home, travel, medical, critical illness or life insurance policy, you had to divulge all information that could be relevant to a potential claim – if you failed to volunteer any details your insurer later deemed relevant, your policy cover could be void and claims rejected.

Personalised policy questions

The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS), which tackles disputes between insurers and policyholders, welcomed the new legislation, saying that ‘consumers can now have more confidence when taking out an insurance policy.’

According to the FOS, a significant proportion of insurance claims are turned down because people failed to mention factors that insurers considered to be relevant to a potential claim. Typical reasons for rejecting a claim include failing to disclose: