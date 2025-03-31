Lease car insurance

What type of insurance do I need for my lease car?

The type of insurance policy you need for your lease car may depend on the terms of the lease agreement. Usually, leasing companies will require you to take out comprehensive car insurance instead of just third-party. Comprehensive cover means you can claim for damage to your own vehicle rather than just for any damage you cause to other cars.

Standard comprehensive policies could insure you for using the car for social purposes as well as for commuting to work. You can add extras like breakdown cover or courtesy car cover, as well as choose to protect your no-claims bonus. This means you pay a higher premium, but you keep your no-claims discount even after a claim is made.

If you need to use your leased car for business – for example, to travel between workplaces or to visit clients – you are likely to need business car insurance. To do so, select the option ‘business use for you’ during the quote comparison process when you’re asked what the car will be used for.