What type of business car insurance do I need?

There are three main types of business or commercial car insurance.

Class 1 applies to ‘light’ business driving:

If you need to drive between work sites.

If you occasionally attend work conferences, meetings or training days.

It also applies if you use your car to carry out the odd errand for your business.

If you need Class 1 cover, select ‘business use for you’ when you’re getting a quote.

Class 2 is the same as Class 1 business car insurance but it allows you to add a named driver, who will be covered for the same activities. The named driver will also be insured for non-business driving such as social use and normal commuting.

When you are applying for a quote, select ‘business use for you’ and then choose ‘yes’ when you’re asked if you want to add a named driver.

Class 3 is the type of business car insurance you need if you use your car extensively for work. For example, this is the option to choose if you use your car to earn your living – as a health visitor, mobile hairdresser or door-to-door sales person, say. When you’re getting a quote, select ‘commercial travelling’ if this is the type of cover you need.

If you use your car as your business such as taxi driver or for deliveries, you'll need specific insurance, see taxi driver insurance or courier insurance.