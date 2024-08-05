How long does it take to improve your credit score?

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.
Find out how much time it takes to improve your credit score and the steps you can take to get there more quickly.
Building a good credit score takes time and patience. But doing so can help you to secure more favourable terms on credit cards, mortgages and loans, and even improve your chances of getting a job.
Your credit score is a number calculated by credit reference agencies (CRAs) based on your financial history. The three main CRAs are Experian, Equifax and TransUnion. You have a different credit score with each one.
Lenders look at your credit score whenever you apply for credit. If you have a low credit score, you may find it harder to get a credit card, loan or mortgage, or you might have to pay a higher interest rate. That’s why it’s worth taking steps to improve it.
The length of time it takes to improve your credit score depends on how low it is and the factors that are affecting it. In some cases, it can take two to three months to see an improvement; in others, it can take a few years.
It can take even longer to build up your credit score if you have no credit history. Similarly, if you’ve been declared bankrupt, this stays on your credit record for six years – though the impact on your credit score will reduce over time.
Each CRA uses a different formula to calculate your credit score. There are several factors that feed into this calculation, including:
Making credit card and loan repayments on time is key to building a good credit history. If you’re late or completely miss a payment, your lender reports this to the CRAs and it goes on your credit record. This can negatively impact your credit score.
Your credit score can drop significantly if you’ve declared bankruptcy or have a County Court Judgment (CCJ) against you.
If you've never borrowed on credit before, you won't have a credit history at all, resulting in a low credit score. Lenders won't have any way to gauge your reliability as a borrower or how well you manage repayments.
Your credit utilisation ratio is the percentage of your overall credit limit (the amount of credit you have available to you) you use. If you have a high credit utilisation ratio, your credit score tends to be lower as it suggests you are struggling to manage your finances and rely heavily on credit.
If you make a lot of applications for credit in a short space of time, this can have a negative impact on your credit score.
To improve your credit score you can:
A credit builder credit card can be a good option for those with little to no credit history. Used sensibly, it can help you build up a credit history. These cards tend to have low credit limits and high interest rates so make sure you pay off your balance in full each month – and never miss a payment.
It’s easy to get on the electoral roll, so if you’re not already on it, make sure you register. Lenders use the electoral roll to verify you are who you say you are, and you live where you say you live. Your credit score increases as a result.
Late payments have a big impact on your credit score. Make sure you pay all credit payments and other bills on time, including your utility and mobile phone bills. You can set up a monthly Direct Debit to help you remember.
Paying off some of your debts reduces your credit utilisation rate and improves your credit score. Alternatively, you could try asking for a higher credit limit.
You can get a free statutory credit report from all three credit reference agencies. Once you’ve got hold of a copy, check it carefully for any mistakes as these can drag down your credit score. If you spot any errors, dispute your credit report and get it updated as soon as possible.
Every credit application has a temporary negative impact on your credit score. But too many applications in a short amount of time can have a much bigger impact. Try to space out credit applications by at least three months, preferably six.
It’s also worth using an eligibility checker when you apply for a credit card or loan. This only uses a soft credit check so won’t affect your credit score. It shows you how likely you are to get a particular credit card or loan, so you can apply with confidence.
Late payments and other negative information, including bankruptcy, stay on your credit report for six years. This can affect your ability to get credit again in the future. However, the impact on your credit score will reduce over time.
Some of the quickest ways to improve your credit score include paying bills on time, registering on the electoral roll (if you haven’t already) and paying down existing debts.
This depends on your situation. Cancelling a credit card can reduce the risk of you getting into more debt and damaging your credit score further. But it also increases your credit utilisation rate as it reduces the amount of credit you have available to you. This can lower your credit score.
Let’s say you have two credit cards with a combined credit limit of £4,000. You have a balance of £2,000 on one of the cards and £0 on the other. Your credit utilisation rate is 50%.
You decide to cancel the card you’re not using. This reduces your total credit limit to £2,500. As you still have a £2,000 balance on the card, your credit utilisation rate jumps to 80% and your credit score drops. In this scenario, it’s better to keep both cards, providing you can avoid the temptation to spend.
