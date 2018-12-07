Compare 0% interest free credit cards

There is a huge range of credit cards offering 0% interest on both new purchases and on the balances you’ve transferred across from a previous card. Find the longest 0% interest cards from 9 companies with our comparison table.
Virgin Money 29 Month Balance Transfer Credit Card
Sainsbury's Bank Balance Transfer 29 Month Credit Card
Virgin Money 29 Month Balance Transfer Card APR 23.9%
Virgin Money 29 Month Balance Transfer Card APR 25.9%
Halifax Long 0% Balance Transfer Credit Card
TSB Platinum Balance Transfer Card
Santander All in One Credit Card
Sainsbury's Bank Balance Transfer 26 Month Credit Card
An interest free credit card is a type of credit card that charges no interest for a set period of time. These cards can be used for balance transfers, purchases and money transfers.
0% balance transfer credit cards let you transfer the debt from one current credit card to another credit card. You are charged a fee of up to 5% to transfer your balance, after which you can pay it off with monthly payments. Ideally, you want to pay it off within the interest free period, which is how you’ll save the most money. After the 0% interest period ends, you will be charged interest on the remaining balance. The 0% interest periods can range from six months to 29 months.
Interest free purchase credit cards are also known as 0% purchase credit cards. These credit cards let you buy things without being charged with interest for an introductory period.
This interest free period can be anywhere from three months to around 30 months. After the 0% credit card purchase period ends you will be charged interest on your borrowing.
Interest free credit cards work by giving you a set period of time when the credit card company won’t charge you interest while you repay what you owe.
These are useful for either paying down debt, or spreading the cost of a large purchase over a period of months, without paying interest. This can make monthly repayments more affordable and thus easier to pay off.
The first step in getting the best deal on interest free credit cards is to shop around and compare interest free credit cards. The cheapest credit cards provide both 0% balance transfers and interest free purchases.
Look for 0% interest rate credit cards with long time periods. The best 0% credit card deals offer 0% interest rates on balance transfers and 0% purchase deals for up to 29 months.
Some credit cards allow you to do balance transfers and purchases in one card. This can help you manage your money more easily. You will only have to pay one monthly repayment amount.
You’re more likely to be offered the best credit card deals with the longest interest free periods if you fit the eligibility criteria and have a good credit history.
No, it doesn't. While you may not be charged any interest on your transferred balance, or the purchases you make on the card for the advertised period, you will still be responsible for paying the full balance. If you do not pay the balance before the end of the interest free period, you may be charged substantial interest as well.
An interest free credit card can be a cheaper way to pay off credit card debt. A 0% credit card has pros and cons.
We compare over 100 credit cards from all the major banks and credit card providers. However, we do not compare all the credit cards that are available in the UK. This is because some credit card providers have offers that are only available exclusively through their own website or branch, or through other comparison websites - in the same way some credit cards are exclusively available through Uswitch. There are also many credit cards that are only available to people in member organisations and clubs.
When we use the term ‘most popular’ on Uswitch in reference to credit cards, these cards are ranked by the number of clicks they have received on the site in the past 48 hours.
The most clicked on cards are at the top, with the least at the bottom. This reflects how popular they are with visitors to Uswitch.com. Consequently, this is a good table to look at if you’re interested in seeing which cards most people think are worth getting.
