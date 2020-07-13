How to dispute your credit report

Credit scoring agencies provide people with their credit report and score, which allows them to see how their credit history has affected their lending profile.

Check your credit report to make sure you're in good shape to apply for loans, credit cards, overdrafts, mortgages and mobile phone contracts

Your credit report affects how likely you are to receive credit and be accepted for a variety of products such as credit cards, mortgages, loans, bank accounts and even mobile phone and gas and electricity contracts.

However, there are times when your credit report will display something that doesn't seem right, such as a missed bill payment that you had paid on time, or a technical error by the bank that made it look like you were going too far into your overdraft.

What kind of incorrect information can be displayed in a credit report?

There are, unfortunately, a range of errors that could crop up in your credit report. Incorrect information could be included, while accurate material might be missing.

For example, if you received a County Court Judgement and settle it within the required time, it should never appear on your record. However, the register or one of the credit reference agencies might make an administrative error or have not received that information from the creditors.

It's worth noting, however, that these types of errors are rare. Even so, it's important to check your credit report, as the consequences could be severe if an error has been sitting there for a long time.

Other errors could be a missed bill payment that you managed to pay on time, or even a credit card's activity being not being recorded, giving the impression that you have no financial history.

Credit history check

Fraudulent activity and technical errors can also impact on your credit score, not just your personal finances.

If your bank makes an error that affects your finances, such as displaying the wrong amount of money in your account, this could hurt your credit score, especially if they take some time to fix it.

If somebody has used your credit card without your knowledge, this could also be problematic for your credit score if you do not resolve the issue immediately.

How do I fix an error on my credit report?

If you do find an error in your credit report, it's important to dispute credit report discrepancies quickly:

Your first port of call should be the provider or creditor the error was associated with. So if your credit card company recorded that you missed a payment and you want to dispute that, call up the credit card company.

You should have evidence of the error, so any receipts or statements will be useful.

If the credit card company agrees that it was an error, they have to update their records within a one-month period, and this update goes out to the credit reference agency.

However, if the credit card company says that they have no record of the error and everything is correct on their side, then speak to the credit reference agency.

They will review the error and make the relevant changes after an investigation into the dispute.

You should then also check your credit report with the other credit reference agencies to ensure that they too do not have the same error.