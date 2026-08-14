0% balance transfer and purchase cards

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A balance transfer and purchase credit card combines two benefits in one: it lets you move existing debt to the card while also allowing interest-free spending for a set period.
This type of credit card can help you save money by reducing interest on existing debt through a balance transfer. At the same time, the 0% interest on purchases lets you spread the cost of new spending without paying extra, as long as you meet the repayment terms. It’s a useful option for managing debt and everyday spending more affordably.
“Watch for when the 0% interest periods expire and clear your balance before then - otherwise interest charges will start kicking in.”
At the end of the introductory promotional period, the 0% interest rate will revert to the standard purchase rate, which is usually between 12% and 35%. Consider the standard interest rate before applying for the card so you understand how your debt will grow if you fail to repay your balance before the interest free period ends.
Most credit card providers demand a minimum monthly repayment towards your balance. This is usually around 1% to 3% of your balance.
However, if you only make the minimum amount each month, your outstanding balance would grow, rather than shrink, before the 0% offer finishes. This means you’ll end up being charged the revert rate on your remaining balance, which will make your debt much more expensive to pay off.
The 0% offer is available as soon as your card is approved, not from when you make your first purchase. So if your card offers a 0% deal for six months but you don’t make a purchase or any repayments for the first month, you’ll only have five more months to make repayments without incurring interest.
If you have a big purchase in mind, make it as soon as possible and start making repayments immediately to get maximum value out of the offer.
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The simplest place to start is by comparing as many deals as possible. At the same time it’s important to keep in mind there is no one best deal.
Shopping around and comparing credit cards is the best way to find the best deals. Look for 0% interest rate credit cards with long interest free periods and the lowest balance transfer fees.
The best deals offer 0% interest rates on balance transfers and 0% purchase deals for up to around 21-26 months for both benefits.
However, be aware that a single credit card can often offer differing interest free periods on balance transfers and purchases.
For example, a credit card might offer 18 months 0% interest on balance transfers, but 26 months on new purchases. Explore our balance transfer credit cards if you are only looking to transfer a balance without paying interest.
Annual Percentage Rate (APR) is a key figure that helps you compare credit card offers more easily. It represents the total cost of borrowing on a credit card, including both the interest rate and any standard fees (like annual fees).
After any introductory 0% interest period ends, the APR will tell you how much you'll typically pay on any outstanding balances plus any fees.
Generally, a higher APR means higher charges and larger repayments, so it’s important to find a card with a competitive APR, especially if you’re carrying a balance after the promotional period.
The rate you see advertised isn’t necessarily the rate you will get. Credit card providers only have to give the typical APR they advertise or lower to 51% of successful applicants. If you don’t have a good credit score, you might be given a higher APR.
Check that the rate you see advertised is the rate you will actually get to avoid a shock when your first statement arrives. Again, getting your credit rating into good shape will help your chances of getting the best deals.
In terms of what you will need to provide, it's generally straightforward. Questions you can expect on a credit card application include:
Your name
Contact information
Date of birth
Address and how long you have lived there
Residential status (tenant, owner, living with parents, etc)
Your annual income
On a balance transfer card application, you will need to provide the details of the other accounts you are transferring to your new credit card.
The time you need to pay off your credit card depends on the length of the 0% purchase period, so look for a card that offers the longest interest-free term to give yourself more flexibility.
The balance transfer period is a set amount of time during which you won’t be charged interest on the debt you’ve moved from an old credit card to a new one.
Typical 0% interest periods range from 12 to 36 months, with the best deals offering up to 38 months. However, there’s usually a one-time transfer fee, often between 2% and 4% of the transferred balance.
If you want to avoid paying a fee, check out our no-fee balance transfer credit cards.
Always make at least the minimum monthly payments, but aim to clear your balance before the 0% period ends to avoid high interest charges on any remaining debt.
A 0% purchase period allows you to make purchases with your credit card without paying interest for a set time. This can be useful for spreading the cost of big expenses.
However, you should aim to repay the balance in full before the 0% period ends to avoid being charged interest on any remaining debt.
If your card offers both 0% purchase and balance transfer periods, note that they may have different end dates, so it's important to track them separately.
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