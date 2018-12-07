0% balance transfer and purchase cards

Some credit cards offer at least 12 months 0% interest period in more than one area - combining 0% offers for purchases, balance or money transfers. Use the Uswitch credit cards comparison table, with multiple 0% interest offers from 9 companies below.
Virgin Money 29 Month Balance Transfer Credit Card
Virgin Money 29 Month Balance Transfer Card APR 23.9%
Virgin Money 29 Month Balance Transfer Card APR 25.9%
Halifax Long 0% Balance Transfer Credit Card
TSB Platinum Balance Transfer Card
Santander All in One Credit Card
Virgin Money 26 Month Balance Transfer Credit Card
Virgin Money 26 Month Balance Transfer Credit Card APR 25.9%
Balance transfer and purchase credit cards let you transfer your balance from another credit card, and make new purchases using a single credit card.
This is often useful if you want to track your debt and manage your spending.
A 0% interest period for balance transfers is a set amount of time. Typical 0% interest free balance transfer periods are 18 months, 21 months and 24 months. The best 0% interest free balance transfer period deals are longer and can go up to 29 months.
During that time you will not be charged interest on the debt you transferred from your old card to your new credit card, though you may be charged a fee up to 5% to complete the transfer.
You will need to pay the minimum repayments on the 0% balance transfer card. But you should aim to make repayments that are enough to pay off the balance in full before the 0% offer ends. You will be charged interest on any remaining balance, which is often much higher than on standard credit cards.
A 0% interest period for purchases is a set period of time when you won’t be charged any interest on new purchases made with your credit card.
Aim to pay off your credit card during the 0% purchase period. Or you will be charged interest on any outstanding balance when the 0% purchase period ends.
A 0% purchase period is different to a 0% balance transfer period. The 0% purchase period only lets you buy things with your credit card at no interest. A combo credit card may give you different time periods for 0% balance transfers and 0% purchases. Keep an eye on when each one ends.
Aim to have paid off what you owe on your low interest rate credit card before each of the 0% interest rate periods ends. Find out more about how to calculate your interest here.
In order to find the best offers the simplest place to start is by comparing as many deals as possible. At the same time it’s important to keep in mind there is no one best deal. The best deal for you is one that offers the longest interest free period on both balance transfers and purchases, but also covers your individual needs.
Shopping around and comparing credit cards is the best way to find the best deals. Look for 0% interest rate credit cards with long interest free periods and the lowest balance transfer fees. The best deals offer 0% interest rates on balance transfers and 0% purchase deals for up to around 28 months.
However, be aware that often a single credit card can offer differing interest free periods on balance transfers and purchases.
For example, a credit card may offer 12 months 0% on interest on old balances transferred to the card, but 24 months on new purchases.
The cost to you of a credit card is the APR, or annual percentage rate. This is the number you should look out for when using credit card comparison websites.
Costs included in the APR are the interest rate you will pay the lender for balance transfers and purchases on your credit card, and any extra fees. You pay all these charges as part of your monthly repayments. During 0% interest free balance transfer periods and 0% purchase periods you don’t pay any interest. You can read more about how APR works here.
Use the APR number when you compare balance transfer and purchase credit cards. Get the cheapest balance transfer credit card deal and the best purchase credit card offers by choosing a low APR credit card or 0% interest rate credit card.
When you compare balance transfer credit cards and purchase credit cards, you will see a ‘representative’ APR.
This is the APR (or lower) that at least 51% of a lender’s customers will pay when taking out the credit card advertised. You may not get the APR on offer.
How much a credit card company will charge you for a combo credit card will depend on your personal circumstances. Your credit history will affect how long a credit card company will give you a 0% interest free period on balance transfers and purchases.
Shop around using credit card comparison sites to get the best credit card deals.
Before you apply for a combo credit card, use a credit card comparison site with a ‘soft credit check’. This lets you see how likely it is you will be accepted. This ‘soft credit check’ can cut the number of marks on your credit file, making it more likely you will be offered credit cards in the future.
To get the most out of a 0% interest period? Here are some things to watch out for:
Forgetting about the revert rate: At the end of the introductory promotional period, the 0% interest rate will revert to the standard purchase rate, which is usually between 10 and 35%, but can be higher. Consider the standard interest rate before applying for the card so you understand how your debt will grow if you fail to repay your balance before the interest free period ends.
Only making the minimum repayment: Most credit card providers expect you to make a minimum monthly repayment towards your balance. This is usually around 3% of your balance.
However, if you only make the minimum amount each month, you’ll be unable to repay your entire balance before the 0% offer finishes. This means you’ll end up being charged the revert rate on your remaining balance, which will make it much harder to pay it off.
Not taking advantage of the entire offer period: The 0% offer is available as soon as your card is approved, not from when you make your first purchase. So if your card offers a 0% offer for six months but you don’t make a purchase or any repayments for the first month, you’ll only have five more months to make repayments without incurring interest. If you have a big purchase in mind, make it as soon as possible and start making repayments immediately to get maximum value out of the offer length.
When we use the term ‘most popular’ on Uswitch in reference to credit cards, these cards are ranked by the number of clicks they have received on the site in the past 48 hours.
The most clicked on cards are at the top, with the least at the bottom. This reflects how popular they are with visitors to Uswitch.com. Consequently, this is a good table to look at if you’re interested in seeing which cards most people think are worth getting.
The best credit cards and current accounts according to the 2018 Uswitch Banking Awards With so many credit cards and current accounts on the market, it can be hard to find the right banking product for your needs. That’s why real customer experiences can be particularly valuable. The 2018 Uswitch Banking Awards bring together insights […]
Getting the best exchange rate for your travel money by shopping around and buying currency at the right time Exchange rates move fast and there are hundreds of different rates available on the market, so if you want to get the most foreign currency. About exchange rates The exchange rate is how much foreign currency […]
You can get a credit card for a wide range of uses, far beyond the basics of simply making purchases and paying for them later. You can use credit cards to help pay off other debts using balance transfer or money transfer credit cards, or you can use them to collect rewards and even cashback. […]
Getting into unsustainable debt is frighteningly easy – a few months of irresponsible spending can land you with a debt of tens of thousands that could take years to pay back. Most people experience problem debts at some point in their lives, and it can be difficult to get the situation back under control. Many people borrow money […]
Use this guide to find essential information about how to get out of debt, including ways to reduce debt and how to get help if you’re having debt problems. If you’re starting to feel overwhelmed by your debts, you’re unable to pay them off, or there’s an increasing risk of being taken to court by the people that you […]
Debt consolidation loans are one way of dealing with overwhelming debts – read our guide to learn more What is loan consolidation? – Loan consolidation is borrowing one large loan to pay off all your other loans Is a debt consolidation loan right for me? – If you are struggling to meet your current monthly […]
While there’s no such thing as a ‘best’ credit card (you should think about how you spend and consider your personal circumstances) we’ve taken a close look at the market and picked out what we think are some of 2018’s top performers. With one of these credit cards you could enjoy: Cashback – Get back […]
Brits are set to be haunted long into the winter months by their summer credit card debt, according to new Uswitch research. More than half (57%) of those surveyed used a credit card to pay for their summer holiday this year. The average holidaymaker spent £473 on their credit card for flights, accommodation and hire […]
Millions of British holidaymakers admit they’ll get into debt to fund their summer getaway this year, according to new research from Uswitch. More than half (57%) of those surveyed said they’ll pay for their holiday on a credit card this year. Brits are set to put a total of £9.7 billion in travel costs on […]