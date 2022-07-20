The European capitals with the highest density of EV charging stations

With this in mind, the EV charging experts at Uswitch conducted a study on 31 capital cities across Europe to find out which places had the highest density of electric car charging points.

While this is undeniably good news for the planet, the fact remains that more work is required if we are to successfully tackle the problems posed by climate change. This fact was a key theme of the United Nations’ Cop26 summit, which saw several leading countries pledge their commitment to ensuring that their cars go all-electric by 2040. But if these ambitious pledges are to be met, do we have sufficient electric car charging stations to accommodate them?

The widespread publicity of the environmental crisis has led to an increased demand for eco-friendly transport. Electric vehicles have soared in popularity in recent years, with a report from the International Energy Agency finding that global EV sales doubled between the years 2020 and 2021.

Looking at the EV charging bays in each city alongside the size (km2) and estimated population, we ranked each city based on the number of EV charging bays per square kilometre. For further insight, we also calculated the number of electric charging points per 1,000 capita in each city.

1. Oslo - 5.47

It has a stellar reputation for sustainability and energy efficiency, so it’s no surprise to find a Scandinavian city at the top of our list. With a study best score of 5.47 chargers per square kilometre, the Norwegian capital of Oslo was found to be the European capital with the best EV charging density. Oslo was also found to be the city with the highest number of electric charging points per 1,000 capita, with a score of 3.98 placing it far ahead of the other capitals in our study.

2. London - 3.17

With an impressive total of 4,991, second-placed London holds the distinction of being the European capital with the most EV charging bays. Despite having more than double the charging stations of Oslo, London’s EV charging bays per square kilometre score of 3.14 left it some distance behind the Nordic city.

3. Amsterdam - 2.24

A city renowned for its artistic heritage and hedonistic spirit, Amsterdam can now add EV sustainability to its long list of attributes. Despite achieving a higher charging bays per 1,000 capita score than London, the Dutch capital’s EV charging points per square kilometre total of 2.24 meant that it had to settle for a third-place finish.

4. Lisbon - 2.09

The Portuguese capital of Lisbon narrowly missed out on our top three with a score of 2.09 for EV charging stations per square kilometre. Despite ranking lower than Amsterdam and London, the city nicknamed ‘The City of Light’ was found to have more electric charging points per 1,000 capita than both the Dutch and English capitals.

5. Brussels - 1.35

With a total of 220 charging bays across 162.5 square kilometres, Brussels takes the fifth spot in our study. A city renowned for its association with the European parliament, the Belgian capital is setting an example to the rest of the continent with its impressive charging bays per square kilometre score of 1.35.

The remainder of our top 10 is comprised of Berlin, Dublin, Stockholm, Helsinki, and Budapest. With an electric charging points per square kilometre score of 1.27, Berlin finished just behind Brussels in sixth place. The German capital was followed by Dublin, Stockholm, and Helsinki who all finished joint 7th with a score of 1.16 for EV charging stations per square kilometre.

Rounding off our top 10 is Budapest, which became our second central European entry thanks to its charging bays per square kilometre score of 0.86. Impressively, Budapest recorded the second-highest chargers per 1,000 capita score of all the cities in our top 10, with a total of 1.38.

The 10 European capitals with the lowest EV charging density